Arturo Lomeli

Arturo Lomeli will start as the Forest Grove School District's new director of curriculum and instruction on July 1. Lomeli currently serves as Belton Independent School District's director of secondary school leadership in Belton, Texas. He previously served locally in Hillsboro School District as the principal of both Hillsboro High School and South Meadows Middle School.

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove School District

Come the end of the school year, the Forest Grove School District will welcome a new director of curriculum and instruction.

Arturo Lomeli of Belton, Texas, is expected to officially assume the role, which was previously part of Assistant Superintendent John O’Neill’s duties, on July 1. O’Neill has since taken over responsibilities for human resources in the Forest Grove School District after the February departure of Kevin Noreen, who served in that role for eight years.