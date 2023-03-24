Arturo Lomeli will start as the Forest Grove School District's new director of curriculum and instruction on July 1. Lomeli currently serves as Belton Independent School District's director of secondary school leadership in Belton, Texas. He previously served locally in Hillsboro School District as the principal of both Hillsboro High School and South Meadows Middle School.
Come the end of the school year, the Forest Grove School District will welcome a new director of curriculum and instruction.
Arturo Lomeli of Belton, Texas, is expected to officially assume the role, which was previously part of Assistant Superintendent John O’Neill’s duties, on July 1. O’Neill has since taken over responsibilities for human resources in the Forest Grove School District after the February departure of Kevin Noreen, who served in that role for eight years.
“As director of curriculum and instruction, much of my work will be to provide teachers with the resources and tools they need to enhance student learning,” Lomeli said via email.
Lomeli currently serves as executive director of secondary school leadership for the Belton Independent School District, a position he has held since 2020. He supervises three high schools and four middle schools, as well as coaches and oversees improvement plans for school instruction and operations.
Before becoming director, Lomeli worked as Glenn High School’s opening principal in Leander, Texas.
“As a principal, I was the instructional leader of the campus and developed systems to ensure high quality implementation of curriculum, instruction and assessment,” Lomeli said. “As executive director of secondary school leadership, I connected our district curriculum and instructional team and building principals to move forward a shared vision of instruction. Both have given me tremendous insight into the opportunities and needs of teachers, support staff and administration.”
The Texas transplant is no stranger to this side of the country, however.
Before moving to Texas, Lomeli worked in the Hillsboro School District as principal for both Hillsboro High School and South Meadows Middle School.
He received his bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and his master's degree in teaching from George Fox University in Newberg. He also attended Portland State University, where he obtained his administrative license.
“I am honored and excited to become part of the Forest Grove family,” Lomeli said in a Forest Grove School District press release. “It is our goal to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of each and every student so that they have the opportunity to be challenged to grow in the Forest Grove School District. I look forward to partnering with students, staff and families.”
He said what attracted him to Forest Grove is its “small town and community feel.”
“My wife and I grew up in a one high school town and we understand the power of a community coming together to support our students and staff,” Lomeli said.
Even though Lomeli’s official start date isn’t until the summer, he said he plans to attend some virtual meetings in the meantime to familiarize himself with staff and the district’s culture.
“My family and I look forward to returning to Oregon,” Lomeli said. “We feel fortunate to be a part of a school system and community that wants amazing experiences for students, staff, and families. Forest Grove is the type of district that we want to be a part of.”
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."