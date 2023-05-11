Upon completion of a long-awaited improvement project, 26th Avenue from Sunset Drive to Hawthorne Street will boast new sidewalks, curbs, street drainage, street lighting and some on-street parking its south side.
COURTESY PHOTO: FOREST GROVE PUBLIC WORKS
In preparation for the 26th Avenue improvements, a water quality facility was built near Stites Park. Once the project's street drainage is completed, the runoff will flow into the new facility.
COURTESY PHOTO: FOREST GROVE PUBLIC WORKS
Forest Grove city officials acknowledge 26th Avenue has long been in need of some TLC. Construction on improvements that will upgrade the road to a "complete street" is set to begin in July 2023.
COURTESY PHOTO: FOREST GROVE PUBLIC WORKS
After the installation of sidewalks, wider lanes and more lighting, 26th Avenue should become safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Long-anticipated traffic and pedestrian safety improvements to 26th Avenue in Forest Grove are set to start construction this summer.
The road will be widened between Sunset Drive to Hawthorne Street. Sidewalks, curbs, street drainage, street lighting and some on-street parking on the south side of 26th Avenue will be added as well, according to city officials.
The completed street will connect nearby communities and areas of prospective growth to neighboring schools and parks.
“If you've driven on the road, you would see why it's needed," said Greg Robertson, Forest Grove’s public works director. "Improvement (on 26th Avenue) has been on the books for a while. We knew this was an area that was growing, so now’s the time to do it.”
The road in its current state is treacherous for pedestrians and bikers, who are forced to either travel along the avenue’s shoulders or cross into private property.
“It’s not a good scenario when there are residential dwellings and infrastructure is lacking to support various modes of travel,” Robertson said.
So far, public works staff have completed the project’s design and secured necessary right-of-way permissions from property owners to begin construction.
Construction crews have already installed new pipes under 26th Avenue, which — once curbs, gutter pans and catch basins are built — will funnel stormwater runoff into the new Stites Park water quality facility.
“This will simplify construction activities for the contractor,” Robertson said of the new pipes.
The bidding process for the roadwork itself is now underway, and a contractor will be selected at the end of May. The contractor will decide the timeline for each renovation.
Construction is slated to begin in July or August. The work will take several months to complete. Officials say it will likely finish next spring, although progress is dependent upon weather conditions in the fall and winter.
Nearby residents, many of whom have already been notified of future construction, will receive another reminder in June.
For the project’s duration, drivers will only be permitted to travel one-way eastbound from Sunset Drive to Hawthorne Street on 26th Avenue.
Due to a recent spike in construction prices, the project will cost approximately $3.7 million to $4.3 million, up from a prior estimate of $3.1 million.
For more information, visit the 26th Avenue improvement webpage.
