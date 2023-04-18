Forest Grove’s leaders are constantly preparing for the city’s future.
On Saturday, April 29, residents can learn what’s in store for their beloved town at Forest Grove’s annual town meeting.
Forest Grove’s leaders are constantly preparing for the city’s future.
On Saturday, April 29, residents can learn what’s in store for their beloved town at Forest Grove’s annual town meeting.
The “Visions of Tomorrow” open house, put on by Forest Grove’s Committee for Community Involvement, will discuss plans for businesses, schools, housing and parks and recreation.
Among the event’s many topics will be plans for existing and future school buildings, potential new housing developments, and progress on current and incoming parks.
“The open house nature of this event will provide a wonderful opportunity for residents to engage with key city and school district leaders,” Mayor Malynda Wenzl said in a statement.
City and school district representatives will be in attendance.
Representing the city of Forest Grove will be community development director Bryan Pohl, senior planner Dan Riordan and recreation coordinator Cody Jeffers.
Additionally, Forest Grove School District Superintendent David Parker and director of communications and engagement David Parker will both give short presentations at the start of the meeting.
Afterwards, guests can stop by various informational stations to further educate themselves, ask questions and fill out a brief community survey.
“We hope members of the community will take advantage of this opportunity to learn about future planning in Forest Grove and how the city hopes to address important issues regarding livability,” said Hope Krammer, chair of the Committee for Community Involvement.
The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Forest Grove Community Auditorium, 1915 Main St. in downtown Forest Grove.
Residents can also attend on Zoom or watch via Tualatin Valley Community Television, channel 30. Refreshments will also be available.
For more information, call 503-992-3283, email communications and program assistant Joyce Phillips at jphilips@forestgrove-or.gov or visit the Forest Grove city website at forestgrove-or.gov.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.