Highway 47 closed in Forest Grove due to crash
Pamplin Media Group
Feb 1, 2023
Feb 1, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

A Life Flight helicopter sits on Highway 47 in Forest Grove after a crash on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

A serious crash on Oregon Highway 47 has the road closed between Porter Road and Sunset Drive in Forest Grove on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said just before 4 p.m. it was responding to the scene. A Life Flight Network helicopter was dispatched.

The details of the crash and the condition of those involved were not immediately released.

The crash is under investigation by Oregon State Police.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said on Twitter at 4:39 p.m. that the road, signed locally as Nehalem Highway, will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.