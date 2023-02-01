Life Flight in Forest Grove

A Life Flight helicopter sits on Highway 47 in Forest Grove after a crash on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

A serious crash on Oregon Highway 47 has the road closed between Porter Road and Sunset Drive in Forest Grove on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said just before 4 p.m. it was responding to the scene. A Life Flight Network helicopter was dispatched.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information as it becomes available.