For her efforts to provide more tech opportunities for underrepresented minorities, a Hillsboro High School teacher has received a prestigious regional scholarship worth $1,000.
On Wednesday, May 17, Theresa "Terry" Alexander, who teaches technology and science classes, received the 2023 TechStart Rising Star Technology Educator of the Year Award, a yearly accolade that honors an outstanding tech teacher in Oregon or Southwest Washington.
"We're honored to recognize Terry Alexander not only for teaching excellence but for making technology learning accessible, relevant and fun for the widest range of students, including women and students of color," said Pete Steinfeld, TechStart's executive director.
Alexander herself said her concentration as a teacher has been to make the demographics of her classes match the demographics of Hillsboro High School, where more than half of all students are Hispanic or Latino. Prior to her efforts, Latino students were significantly underrepresented in tech courses.
"We are a minority-majority school, and if the classes do not meet the demographics of the school, then we are not meeting the needs of our students," she said.
In hopes of reducing this discrepancy, Alexander started the ¡Sí Se Puede! Bilingual Technology Camp for middle school students. Although anyone can attend, the camp specifically targets bilingual and Latino students. It's also taught by Latino interns.
"We're trying to give these experiences to students who wouldn't have otherwise had them," Alexander said. "I really think that all students should have the opportunity to have the experience of being a technology user, but also a technology creator, and to consider whether that's a field for them because it's a high-wage, high-demand job with good working conditions."
Additionally, diversity in the tech industry is overall better for everyone, she added.
"If you look at all the jobs in computer science, it is such an immensely growing field, but there are not enough people to fill the jobs," Alexander said. "If you want to have enough people to fill the jobs, you need to go outside the demographics that are already there. We need more women. We need more underrepresented minorities."
Programming success
Alexander's efforts have been largely successful.
Many ¡Sí Se Puede! summer camp attendees go on to sign up for her tech classes and other science courses, as well as join the robotics team.
For the first time, the demographics of her students are starting to match the overall school.
“Before that camp started, we never had anywhere near 50% Latino in that robotics team ... not even close," Alexander said, adding that Latino students now comprise over half of the club's membership.
Increased representation makes a huge impact on students, she said.
“If you change the demographics in the room, when people enter the room, they say, ‘Oh, I belong here. I feel good here,’” Alexander said.
Alexander, a former software engineer at Intel, knows firsthand what it's like to feel different.
"There were two women out of 60 employees in our group," she said. "So, you walk into the room, and you’re like, ‘OK, someone doesn’t belong here.’”
In addition to her successful efforts to increase diversity in the classroom and in extracurriculars, Alexander was recognized for her ability to engage even the most disinterested students in her lesson plans.
"She explains (concepts) with normal, everyday terms, but technically accurate, and doesn't dumb down lessons but rather finds an alternative path to make the content digestible," said Ricardo Palazuelos, a bilingual program communication and education specialist for Washington County, who nominated Alexander for the award. "Like many teachers, she's got the gift of patience; like few in the field, hers is unlimited."
Palazuelos recalled Alexander's influence on his own daughter during the bilingual summer camp one year. His daughter started off uninterested in the material, but she eventually became an active participant in all the activities thanks to Alexander's way of teaching.
"By the end of the program, she had won a robot programming tourney, had beat older boys in a ‘rock-paper-scissors’ with SparkFun controllers" and so on, Palazuelos said.
As for what she will do with the scholarship money, Alexander said she’ll have to look through her long list of future projects. She added that she’ll likely purchase a device with programmable hardware, such as a drone, if money allows.
Alexander’s main objective is to expose students to as many facets of the tech industry as possible.
“A lot of kids, they want to make games or something that runs on the computer,” Alexander said. “But then there’s the other ones who need to move. Combining them and giving both opportunities — it’s kind of indicative of what’s out there job-wise. Sometimes you’re just writing an app, sometimes you’re programming a car or a tractor or a drone or a robot.
“You don’t want someone to form all their opinions (about the industry) on one experience,” she continued.
Alexander is not just an award recipient but an inspiration to TechStart.
"Our state needs to expand computer science education at every grade level," Steinfeld said. "I hope Terry can serve as a model that encourages others in the industry to make the jump to the classroom. I know it isn't easy to make this change, but we need more computer scientists in Oregon classrooms."