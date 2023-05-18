Theresa "Terry" Alexander

Hillsboro High School technology and science teacher Theresa "Terry" Alexander (center left) poses with Principal David Vickory (far left) and TechStart board members Pete Steinfeld (center right) and John Tortorici (far right). On Wednesday, May 17, Alexander received the 2023 TechStart Rising Star Technology Educator of the Year Award, worth $1,000, which she will put towards classroom supplies. 

 PMG PHOTO: MEGAN STEWART

For her efforts to provide more tech opportunities for underrepresented minorities, a Hillsboro High School teacher has received a prestigious regional scholarship worth $1,000.

On Wednesday, May 17, Theresa "Terry" Alexander, who teaches technology and science classes, received the 2023 TechStart Rising Star Technology Educator of the Year Award, a yearly accolade that honors an outstanding tech teacher in Oregon or Southwest Washington.

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

