Just before 4 p.m. Feb. 1, Tommy Weller, 41, was picking up his bicycle off the side of Highway 47, where he lives with his girlfriend and dog, when he saw a white cargo truck strike a teenage boy.
“I can’t stop seeing it in my head,” Weller said. “I used to cage fight, man. I’ve seen some s**t, but this was nuts.”
The boy, later confirmed by Oregon State Police as a juvenile, suffered severe injuries.
Weller, who has a background in first aid and used to be CPR-certified, jumped into action.
Making sure the badly injured boy wasn’t moving too much, he asked one of the other bystanders to call 911.
When the operator told them to perform CPR, Weller refused. The boy was still breathing, he said, and pressing down on a heavily wounded area was “going to hurt him more than help him.”
When it was time to flip the boy over, Weller supported his neck and head, keeping them in line with his shoulders.
“He was trying to move his head around,” Weller said. “I told the boy to just sit still and stay awake. I just kept talking to him. I tried to get him to say his name, but he wasn’t talking, which is understandable. Just that he was looking around, that blows my mind.”
The paramedics soon arrived. A Life Flight Network helicopter took the boy to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
“I can’t believe he pulled through that,” Weller said. “It was a miracle.”
Tommy Weller's story
Weller and his girlfriend are just two of many homeless residents of Forest Grove. They live in an encampment sheltered behind trees and bushes next to Oregon Highway 47, where the crash took place.
The pair has lived there for roughly eight months, having moved from a different camp in Hillsboro where they first met.
Weller said every one of his neighbors has a different story as to how they ended up homeless. Some have mental health issues. Some are addicted to drugs. Other people are simply experiencing financial or legal problems.
“Unless you’ve walked in their shoes, don’t talk about it, man,” he said.
Weller depicted his own story as “really grim” and “dark.”
“I was born into being homeless, pretty much,” he said, due to his mother’s struggle with drug addiction.
“Normally we’d sleep in alleyways, church yards at times,” Weller recalled. “If we were really lucky or fortunate, we would stay in a hotel room for night or two. That was living it up back then.”
He added that he hardly remembers anything about primary school because his family moved around so frequently.
Born and raised in Compton, California, Weller received his first stab wound at 9. He was jumped regularly on the streets. On top of that, Weller said, an older brother and his friends repeatedly sexually assaulted him until age 11.
“That was pretty hardcore,” he said. “I kind had some mental issues going on because of that. It kind of broke me, I guess you could say.”
One day, out of the blue, Weller’s mom decided she wanted to get sober and move the family to Oregon.
“She just up and said, ‘Come on, kids, we’re going,’” he said. “When we asked where we were going, she just said, ‘We’re getting out of here.’”
Once they arrived in Oregon, Weller’s mom never did drugs again, he recalls.
“She really flipped it around,” Weller said. “She did good with that.”
But it wasn’t all good. Weller’s mother had a violent boyfriend who would push her around. Weller was only 14, he said, when he stood up for his mother after her boyfriend threw a plate of food she’d just prepared in her face.
When the boyfriend told him to leave, Weller looked over at her, but she refused to meet his eyes, he says.
“I was like, ‘OK, I see how it is,’” he said. “I packed up my stuff and left. I’ve been on the road on my own ever since.”
Life on his own
Despite severe childhood adversity, Weller not only survived on his own but thrived for years.
“I had my s**t together for a while there,” he said.
Weller said he juggled two full-time jobs and a part-time job at the same time. He had a home and a recording studio, and he found success in the local music scene, both as part of a metal band and as a rapper under the name of S!lent.
In school, he remembers standing up for more vulnerable classmates when bullies picked on them.
“I made sure the bullies were bullied,” Weller said. “There was no bully safe back then.”
In the past, Weller could play the trumpet, trombone, saxophone, tuba, some piano, guitar, bass and drums, many of which were self-taught. At the height of his career, he was signed with a tiny Portland-based startup label, Mayhem Syndicate Records, and even went on tour.
Weller said he reached people through his music, too. He recalls how a 12-year-old girl told him over MySpace that his songs had helped her feel not so alone and convinced her not to take her own life.
“She wanted to live and keep trying,” he said, adding that it was in that moment he realized he had truly succeeded in what he was trying to do with music.
“Life couldn’t have gotten better,” Weller said.
It all went downhill when, at 35, he was arrested for the first time.
Criminal record
Weller’s mother reported him to the police after she got into a dispute with his then-girlfriend, claiming he was behaving erratically. He was kicked out of his apartment and charged with interfering with a filing a police report. He received a six-month sentence, despite it being a first-time offense.
“The cops literally high-fived when they put me in the car,” Weller said. “Like, ‘I told you we would get him.’”
After he got out of jail, he became homeless.
“It was the first time I ever lost a job,” Weller said. “I can’t work while in jail.”
In the meantime, his mother threw or gave away all his belongings. On several occasions that Weller came to her home — to either collect his remaining belongings, such as work boots, or to help her with chores upon her request, he said — she would call the cops again and have him escorted off the premises.
“I still take care of her and help her out to this day,” he said. “How’s that for crazy? I told you, I’ve got issues. I’m broken, man.”
Weller added, however, that he refuses to “bend my morals for anybody.”
“My family didn’t have them, really, but I was lucky enough to learn,” he said.
Rock bottom and recovery
For a brief period after he got out of jail, Weller stayed at his then-girlfriend’s parents’ house. But when his girlfriend and her siblings ran their parents into thousands of dollars of debt, they lost the house. After that, Weller had no other place to go.
“When you’re on the streets and you need to make money, what else can you do?” Weller asked rhetorically. “You sell drugs. So, that’s what I did.”
From his dealings, Weller made enough money to stay in hotels and, for a short while, he lived comfortably. But soon, he found himself in and out of jail for possession charges.
“For a span of three to four years, I spent more time in jail than out of it,” Weller said. “I blamed it on this red shirt for a while, because I was wearing the same shirt in almost every photo. I thought, ‘This shirt is cursed, dude.’”
He eventually threw the shirt away, but the arrests didn’t stop.
“It couldn’t have been me or my habits,” Weller joked.
He also managed to get kicked out of almost every hotel in Washington County after lying to a police officer on one occasion.
“He said, ‘If you lie to me, I’m going to rain down on you,” Weller recalled. “He knew I was lying and followed through with his promise.”
The police officer seemed to show up outside every hotel room he occupied, Weller remembers, banging on the door in the early morning hours. Hotel staff would then inevitably tell Weller he wasn’t welcome back.
“I’m kind of glad he did, though, because it made s**t that much harder for me and (pushed me) to get my s**t in order,” he said.
Eventually, Weller grew tired of frequent stints in jail, and, after a traumatic solitary confinement experience, broke up with his troublemaking girlfriend once released.
“I realized a lot of it was coming from that damn girlfriend,” he said. “If I had just kicked her out that night (before my first arrest), none of that s**t would have happened afterwards. But I probably wouldn’t have been here right now when that kid almost died. Everything happens for a reason, man.”
Ever since the breakup, Weller has stayed out of trouble. He hasn’t been back in court since 2019.
“I started making changes, doing things differently,” he said.
Weller recently ran into the cop who used to “rain down on him” and felt the old anxiety flood his body.
This time, however, the officer greeted him, commenting that he looked better and seemed like he was staying out of trouble.
“I told him, ‘That’s the plan,’” Weller said. “He said, ‘Alright. Keep it up, man,’ and turned around and left.”
Life without shelter
Since he turned his life around a few years ago, Weller has been working as much as possible, but he has remained homeless.
For a while, he lived in camps in Hillsboro. Then last year, he relocated to Forest Grove with his girlfriend.
“It’s really hard to save up money and pull out of a situation like this,” Weller said. “People don’t understand that. Because most people, they don’t want to hire you.”
Weller also admitted he made a mistake by tattooing his face while drunk a few years ago. And then there’s the part where he didn’t hold down a reputable job for several years.
“My resume is awesome, but there’s a big gap,” Weller quipped.
He has had to resort to taking temporary, under the table jobs. For instance, after the crash on Highway 47, he went up to Rainier for a while to build chicken coops.
Weller has faced other obstacles to acquiring permanent housing.
When he lived in Hillsboro, the camps where he lived would get bulldozed frequently, and crews would confiscate or throw away his personal items.
“They screwed me over so bad,” Weller said. “Last time, they took all the clothes in my dresser. All I had was the clothes on my back. They took the rest of it. All of my food, security cameras … they left the wires for it but took the camera and the interface.”
He added that he’s still waiting to be reimbursed for the items.
“I could go my whole life without seeing another bulldozer, I’ll tell you,” Weller said.
Warmth and decent sleep — two comforts many people take for granted — can also be hard to come by when you’re homeless.
Just a few months ago, Weller said, he caught himself on fire in the middle of the night and had to miss a day of work to be driven to the hospital. He had been using a blowtorch to keep warm but had accidentally rolled over it while in a sleeping bag.
“Literally thought I was in hell when I woke up,” Weller said.
Many nights, he wakes up to horns blaring down the highway.
“It starts to get to you,” Weller said, describing the constant abuse as akin to psychological warfare. “The honking of the horns all hours of the night. People throwing stuff at us. People dumping all their garbage on the side of the road near our camps, so we look bad. That happens a lot.”
Sometimes drivers will even swerve at him or other homeless people on the side of the road. Weller has been “tagged” twice, although not hard enough to warrant a hospital visit.
He urged people to withhold judgment on homeless people who story they don’t know.
“Everyone has their own struggles,” Weller said. “You never know what the next person has been through.”
What's next?
Weller said he is working toward acquiring permanent housing as soon as he is able.
“I would love to have a place again,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a little getting used to, the whole transition. But like I’ve said, I’ve had my own house, apartments and all that s**t — vehicles, jobs, nine pairs of Adidas shell-toes, in all different colors.
“I was living it up for a while there. I was going on tour. And then (I lost it) that fast, man. That fast, everything can be taken.”
Weller is determined not to give up, however.
“This may not seem like the best living situation, but I’ve been through so much worse,” he said. “This is like a breath of fresh air in comparison.”
Weller has been able to count on weekly supply deliveries, including food and propane to keep warm, from local nonprofit organizations like the Forest Grove Foundation and Hope Community Network.
“I owe these guys so much,” he said.
“There’s always going to be problems wherever you are,” Weller said. “You just do what you can do. You gotta keep pushing forward to get out of this position.”
In addition to the graciousness of others, he said he believes he’s survived this long because of his ability to see the silver lining in every situation.
“My life has been a trip,” Weller said. “It really has. It’s been up and down. But you know, the way I look at it is, I’ve been able to help so many because of everything I’ve been through.”
For that reason, he said he wouldn’t change anything in his past.
“I’d go through it all over again because of reasons like that,” Weller said. “I’m living proof that you can get through anything.”