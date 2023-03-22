Echo Shaw Elementary School will bid adieu to its longtime principal, Perla Rodriguez, at the end of the school year.
Rodriguez, who has served in the Forest Grove School District for 25 years, is set to join the Beaverton School District’s ranks as executive administrator for K-8 schools.
Rodriguez started out as a third-grade teacher of dual language proficiency and Spanish literature at Echo Shaw in 1998, before earning her doctorate in education from George Fox University in 2003 and becoming Cornelius Elementary School’s principal a year later.
In 2011, she returned to Echo Shaw as its principal, where she has served ever since.
During her tenure in the district, she was instrumental in strengthening the dual language program — more than half of the Forest Grove School District’s student body is Hispanic or Latino — and she served for several years as the dual language program coordinator on top of her administrator responsibilities.
Rodriguez also helped establish preschool classes in the district and transition kindergarten from a half-day program to full-day, before the state mandated it. Additionally, she started the district’s first clothes closet and food bank.
In 2018, she was selected as Oregon Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators for contributions made to dual language education.
Most recently, just this week, Rodriguez was honored as one of Pamplin Media Group’s 2023 Amazing Educators.
“My years in the Forest Grove School District have shaped the person and educator I am today,” Rodriguez said via email, recalling that she moved from Eastern Oregon to Forest Grove with the direct intention of starting a dual language program.
“As a bilingual teacher, I was excited to see that a district saw the incredible value of multiculturalism,” she said.
Rodriguez also got to see the district’s impact on her own children, who attended local schools.
“As an educator and parent, I have great love and respect for many talented people here,” she said. “It’s the people that have kept me here. The educators and families that I have been serving mean a great deal to me.”
Rodriguez said she is most proud of the work she has done as a dual language educator, especially the atmosphere she and her colleagues have cultivated for bilingual and bicultural kids.
“Our students know much they are loved and see their multilingualism as something very special,” she said. “They are proud of where they come from and know that with hard work, anything is possible! I hope my legacy is one of pride and respect in where we come from, and where we can go.”
What Rodriguez said she will miss most are the relationships she’s formed with district staff and students and their families over the decades.
“I have several students at Echo Shaw now whose parents I taught,” she said. “It is special to know that the connections have been multigenerational.”
Overall, Rodriguez said she has loved being a principal.
“This is my 20th year leading schools in FGSD, and I’ve never regretted my career choice,” she said.
In the future, Rodriguez said she hopes that educators will start receiving the “recognition and respect” they have earned through their service.
“Teachers inspire me to do better, to learn more, to collaborate more, to continue growing,” she said. “I believe if our society prioritized the care that teachers deserve, we would live in a better world.”
The district will begin the hiring process for a new Echo Shaw principal in the first week of April.
Rodriguez’s successor will be expected to continue to champion Echo Shaw and the Forest Grove School District’s dual language and preschool programs.