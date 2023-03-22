principal departure

Perla Rodriguez, Echo Shaw Elementary's principal for over a decade, will depart for the Beaverton School District at the end of the year, where she will serve as the executive administrator for K-8 schools. Rodriguez has been employed in the Forest Grove School District for 25 years. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Echo Shaw Elementary School will bid adieu to its longtime principal, Perla Rodriguez, at the end of the school year.

Rodriguez, who has served in the Forest Grove School District for 25 years, is set to join the Beaverton School District’s ranks as executive administrator for K-8 schools.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you