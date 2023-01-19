Open house to discuss new Hwy. 47 intersection in Forest Grove

The site of a rebuilt intersection at Highway 47, Fern Hill Road and Maple Street in Forest Grove, being proposed by Washington County.

 Courtesy Map: Washington County

Washington County is inviting Forest Grovers to discuss a new intersection coming to Highway 47 at an open house at the end of January.

Community members have the opportunity to meet with project designers 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Forest Grove City Auditorium at 1915 Main St.

