Washington County is inviting Forest Grovers to discuss a new intersection coming to Highway 47 at an open house at the end of January.
Community members have the opportunity to meet with project designers 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Forest Grove City Auditorium at 1915 Main St.
Historically, the intersection of Highway 47, Maple Street and Fern Hill Road has proven dangerous for drivers. The intersection is controlled by stop signs on Maple Street and Fern Hill Road, while highway traffic continues through without stopping.
"Forest Grove Police Department officers respond to numerous crashes at this intersection each year," said Andrew Colasurdo, a spokesperson for the police department.
Colasurdo added, "The intersection is well-traveled and can become heavily congested with vehicular traffic especially during morning and evening hours. One of the challenges of the intersection is it requires drivers to accurately estimate the speed and distance of oncoming vehicles prior to proceeding through the intersection. This can be difficult for drivers because vehicles on Maple Street and Fern Hill Road are stationary at stop signs and vehicles on Highway 47 are traveling at approximately 55 (mph).
"Drivers on Maple Street and Fernhill Road commonly do not ensure the intersection is clear of oncoming traffic prior to entering the intersection and collide with vehicles that have the right of way on Highway 47."
With an estimated $2.2 million largely from the Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program, which is largely funded by property taxes, the county plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection.
The project design is not expected to be completed until March 2024, with construction to follow.
The intersection is under a trio of jurisdictions, as Washington County controls Fern Hill Road, the city of Forest Grove is responsible for Maple Street, and Highway 47 is a state route under the Oregon Department of Transportation.
According to the Washington County Land Use & Transportation Department, the county analyzed four alternatives:
- A two-way stop with right-turn lanes;
- A traffic signal;
- A single-lane roundabout;
- A restricted-crossing intersection, in which vehicles would turn right onto the highway and then make a U-turn instead of turning left across the highway.
County officials now appear to have settled on the traffic signal as the preferred option.
Roundabouts have proven to be a safe alternative around Forest Grove, at other intersections on Highway 47 toward the north end of town.
Matt Johnston, public information officer for Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, explained that while there have still been crashes at the rebuilt Highway 47 intersections, emergency responders haven't been called out to many of the severe crashes they saw before the roundabouts were installed.
"Wrecks happen at all intersections, but the severity of them is different," Johnston said. "Whenever we had a crash there, it was known we'd probably have trauma entries and have to extricate people. Now we have them and we think it's probably a little fender-bender. That's how we feel about our roundabouts. They slow people down. You don't have those direct, T-bone collisions."
However, a roundabout at Highway 47, Maple Street and Fern Hill Road would be complicated by the railroad tracks that run parallel to the highway across Fern Hill Road. The upfront costs would also be higher for a roundabout, according to county officials.