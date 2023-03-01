PharmD

This fall, Pacific University plans to unveil the nation’s first extended five-year Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program for students who desire more time to finish their degree.

 Courtesy photo: Pacific University

Pacific University is on the verge of making pharmacy school history.

This fall, Pacific plans to unveil the nation’s first extended five-year Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program for students who desire more time to finish their degree.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you