Pacific University is on the verge of making pharmacy school history.
This fall, Pacific plans to unveil the nation’s first extended five-year Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program for students who desire more time to finish their degree.
Pacific University is on the verge of making pharmacy school history.
This fall, Pacific plans to unveil the nation’s first extended five-year Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program for students who desire more time to finish their degree.
“(It) is intended to offer a different pathway for students who need to balance school with work or family needs,” the university stated in announcing the new program Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The program is currently awaiting accreditation.
Although it lasts a year longer than traditional PharmD programs, the extended program still allows students to attend classes full-time and qualify for corresponding financial aid.
Participants in the extended program will attend classes at Pacific University’s Hillsboro campus, with fewer courses during fall and spring semesters and summers off. Students will receive their practicum placement in their fifth year.
The reduced load will be especially helpful for pharmacy technicians who wish to advance in their careers at their current place of employment. It’s also a way for students to more easily pay tuition.
Pacific University also boasts the Pacific Northwest’s only accelerated three-year PharmD program, which it added in 2006 to help students obtain their degree one year earlier. Despite a two-year difference, both the extended and accelerated PharmD programs cost the same.
The university, however, does not have a traditional PharmD program.
Overall, Pacific University supports more than 60 undergraduate majors and minors as well as over 30 professional, masters and doctorate degree programs.
Currently, Pacific has no comparable five-year programs to the extended PharmD program, although a few others do offer accelerated and flexible options.
In January, the university introduced another new graduate program, an online master’s degree in nonprofit leadership. Three years prior, Pacific added a Doctor of Health Science program and, in 2014, two other Ph.D programs. Many new undergraduate majors and minors have also cropped up in those years.
Jenni Luckett, Pacific’s associate president of marketing and communications, said the Forest Grove-based private university is frequently “reshaping” and adding programs to meet the ever-evolving needs of its student body.
“We have a lot of potentials on the horizon,” she said.
For more information about becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy at Pacific University, visit pacificu.edu/pharmacy. Fall applications for either the three- or five-year programs are available at www.pacificu.edu/pharmacy/admissions.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.