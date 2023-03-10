Jennifer Coyle

Jennifer Coyle, who has dedicated 35 years to Pacific University as a student and faculty member, was inaugurated as the college's first alumna president. She is Pacific's 18th president overall.

 Courtesy Photo: Pacific University

On Thursday, March 9, Pacific University formally inaugurated its first president to have also graduated from the university, Dr. Jennifer Coyle.

A Boxer for almost 35 years — first as a student, then as a faculty member, and now as an administrator — Coyle requested her inauguration center around the students and celebrate Pacific's unique cultural, including its Indigenous ties.

