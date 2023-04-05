After eight years and approximately $300,000 in donations, an outdoor learning space for children in Forest Grove is on the cusp of completion.
The multifaceted marvel, called the Brim Family Outdoor Learning Center, is part of Pacific University’s Early Learning Community, a private nonprofit demonstration school serving students from preschool to fourth grade.
The school, entering its 15th year, boasts a nature-based curriculum, fostering ecological literacy by immersing students in the natural world.
The center, which has been built piece by piece as donations have trickled in, was intentionally designed to support this curriculum. It will be used by students during recess and in-class activities alike.
Altogether, the outdoor learning center consists of six student-nurtured organic gardens; an octagonal gazebo called the Cedar Classroom; a strip of weather-resistant organic turf composed of sugarcane fiber and soybean backing; a pond and engineering sandbox; and several native trees, one of which students can climb barefoot.
The center has almost completed its final piece, the Cedar Tower, a climbing structure boasting monkey bars, vertical cargo net, an elevated deck, suspension bridge, an ADA-accessible tunnel and more.
It was designed and is being built by local artist Tony Velarde, who helped create the Anna & Abby’s Yard natural play area in Rogers Park.
A wide variety of native plants grow in the gardens, including meadow and prairie plants like yarrow and a aster; plants that support pollinators like milkweed and broad leaf lupin; ferns such as trillium and tiger lily; pond vegetation such as wapato and rush; and low-maintenance plants such as succulents and others transported by wind or bird.
Students learn about, research and tend the plants, monitoring their changes throughout the year.
The gardens also serve as home for an array of local birds and insects. The pond also supports insect and aquatic life, and doubles as a bathing hole for raccoons who live in tree nearby.
The Cedar Classroom, as the name suggests, serves as a classroom, complete with a white board, benches, books, multimedia equipment and a green roof, which holds one of the center’s gardens.
The center’s wooden structures — including the Cedar Classroom and Cedar Tower — were crafted out of locally salvaged wood, such as cedar, redwood and sequoia.
Mark Bailey, founder of the Early Learning Community and a distinguished professor at Pacific University, stressed the importance of a nature-based education.
“When children spend a considerable amount of time in doors, they tend to experience more learning challenges than if they spend some that class time outdoors,” Bailey said.
He added that humans were not meant to sit inside all day.
“It’s not baked into our species,” Bailey said. “Children learn best through play. (We are) giving them an opportunity to play outside and engage themselves in organic activities. It’s important to their physical and emotional well-being. We spent a lot of time indoors and isolated because of the pandemic.”
He also noted that humans are dependent on the environment to survive.
“It’s critical that we are all learning the importance of living with and caring for our environment,” said Bailey.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Pacific University will celebrate the outdoor learning center’s completion with a public ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house. The university’s president, Jennifer Coyle, and university trustee emeritus Evona Brim will cut the ribbon.
Students will give visitors tours and introduce them to the native flora, as well as the various learning and play structures.
The center was made possible through donations from the Brim, Bailey and Callahan families, in addition to dozens of other contributors.
To learn more about the Brim Family Learning Center, visit sites.google.com/pacificu.edu/bfolc-plants/home.
For more information on the Early Learning Community, visit pacificu.edu/about/community/early-learning-community.