Big changes are underway with the management of the Pamplin Media Group, publisher of the Portland Tribune and 23 other community papers in Oregon.
Among other transitions in early 2023, Mark Garber is handing off the position of president to become vice chair and president emeritus. The new president will be Brian Monihan, the company’s former vice president in charge of advertising.
One of the most experienced journalists in Oregon, Garber has been in the newspaper business as a reporter, editor or publisher for 44 years. He has been with the Pamplin Media Group for almost 22 years, with 12 of those as president and the previous 10 as vice president.
Garber started as a reporter in South Carolina in February 1979 at the West Columbia Journal.
“We used manual typewriters and handed our copy to an editor, who marked it up, literally cut and pasted it, and then sent it to a human typesetter,” Garber said.
A little over a year later, he and his wife, Janet Pardo, drove across the country looking for a new adventure. They ended up in Oregon, where he met editor Steve Clark for the first, but not the last, time and was hired as a reporter for the Lake Oswego Review.
“I met Mark in the early 1980s as he moved to Oregon for the first time,” said Clark, who now serves as vice president of university relations and marketing at Oregon State University. “It was very clear immediately that not only was Mark a very good person, but also an excellent reporter who could see what was news and of interest to readers, who could quickly investigate, report and write stories that mattered. As he quickly progressed in his career, Mark became an editor and then a publisher of weekly, twice-weekly and daily newspapers across Oregon.”
Garber spent the next 43 years — except for a two-and-a-half year stint as an editor at the Greenville (S.C.) News — enmeshed in Oregon journalism and community service. Clark again hired him as editor of the Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post in 1986. He then went to Springfield and Lane County as publisher in 1990, and then in 1997 to Pendleton, where he was publisher of the East Oregonian and also oversaw newspapers in Wallowa County and John Day.
“The Springfield News became the best non-daily in Oregon under Mark’s leadership, confirmed by a truckload of state and regional awards. We were a plucky group who punched above our weight,” said Rob Romig, a photo editor at the New York Times who first met Garber when he became publisher of the Springfield News.
“Though we only worked together for a few years, Mark had a profound effect on my journalism career. He encouraged and supported me when I decided I wanted to expand my role at the paper. He eventually hired me — a photographer, for goodness sake — to be editor of the paper when even I wasn’t sure I was ready for that leap. He took a chance on me and it changed the trajectory of my life,” Romig said.
In 2001 — again at Clark’s urging — Garber moved back to Portland to be vice president of the Pamplin Media Group, founded by Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. That was the same year the Portland Tribune launched in February, although it was a separate corporation until the suburban newspaper group and the Tribune formally merged a few years later. Garber became president of the group when Clark left the position in 2011.
Among his many volunteer activities, Garber has served as president of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and as a longtime member of its Legislative Committee. ONPA is a trade association composed of weekly and daily newspapers serving large cities and small communities across the state.
“Mark has the ability to see the big picture and is well respected in our industry,” said ONPA Executive Director Laurie Hieb. “He will always pick up the phone when I call and be the first to offer help when needed.”
Garber said he was proud of the quality of journalism the Pamplin Media Group staff has produced during his time as president of the company.
“Our journalism has won more statewide awards in ONPA contests than any other newspaper group in the state for the past 12 years,” said Garber, who has also won numerous awards for editorials and columns he has written over the years.
Milestones during Garber’s 22 years at Pamplin include: launching Pamplin Media’s first groupwide news websites in the mid-2000s; acquiring seven newspapers from Eagle Newspapers Inc. in 2013; entering the Hillsboro market with the Hillsboro Tribune in 2012, eventually becoming the only community newspaper serving the city; making major press investments in Gresham and Prineville, where the daily Bend Bulletin is now printed; launching the Oregon Capital Bureau in conjunction with EO Media; and most recently launching Pamplin’s first TV station, Rediscover Oregon, again in partnership with EO Media.
“None of our success at the Pamplin Media Group would have been possible without the unwavering support of our owner, Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. He has been steadfast in supporting the integrity of local journalism in Oregon,” Garber said.
Since it was formed, the Pamplin Media Group has weathered numerous upheavals in the journalism business, three recessions that reduced advertising revenues and the COVID-19 pandemic that reduced revenues even more than the previous recessions.
“Our business survived the COVID-19 crisis due to the efforts of an extraordinarily dedicated group of employees,” Garber said. “As we look to the future with a uniquely qualified Brian Monihan as president of the company, we know that excelling in local news is the key to long-term success. We will continue to grow our local audiences and provide content that readers are willing to pay for, which in turn will attract loyal advertisers.”
Garber’s journalism career also led him to be active in civic and community affairs. Among other things, he has served 21years on the Mt. Hood Community College Foundation board and was named a Patron Saint for the college and Citizen of the Year in Gresham. He served for nine years on the Multnomah County Library Advisory Board, including a year as chair, and was a member for many years on both the Westside Economic Alliance and the East Metro Economic Alliance boards of directors.
“Mark has played a major role in the betterment of the Gresham area and East Multnomah County as a whole,” said Al Signal, vice president for college advancement at Mt. Hood Community College and executive director of the MHCC Foundation. “Mark has always been about community and I believe that's why our community newspapers have thrived. He has always known the importance of keeping our community informed, but more importantly being involved in them as well.
Other long-time volunteer roles included the nine years he served on the board of the Home Builders Foundation, which primarily supports nonprofit organizations serving the homeless, displaced families and victims of domestic violence.
“Mark has been a very good and caring friend for more than 40 years,” former publisher Steve Clark said. “Yet as important, he has been a trusted and thoughtful professional journalist and business person, who has made great differences in the communities in which he has worked and lived. Mark’s a doer and problem solver, not a talker.”
Garber said his new, reduced work schedule will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Janet Pardo, and their daughter, Marie Andrews, and her husband, Jeff Andrews.