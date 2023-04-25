Pamplin Media Group is expanding access to stories about communities across the state with a new website launched this week.
YourOregonNews.com is Pamplin Media’s new website and will include all news and information from Pamplin’s 25 websites in one easy-to-search place. The site will feature more than 2,500 original stories each month from communities throughout the Portland area, Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.
“Oregon’s best source of local news, Pamplin Media has now made it easier for our readers to discover all the wonderful local stories produced every day by the professional journalists working and often living in our communities,” said J. Brian Monihan, president of Pamplin Media Group.
YourOregonNews.com will feature the work of 24 newsrooms and more than 50 reporters from communities throughout Oregon, according to Dana Haynes, Pamplin editor in chief.
“We have more professional journalists covering more local communities than any other news organization in Oregon,” Haynes said. “By combining the news, features, sports and business coverage of so many locally-owned newsrooms — plus the opinions of readers and leaders, both locally and statewide — YourOregonNews.com provides the most comprehensive coverage of Oregonians, for Oregonians, and by Oregonians.”
The new website is the centerpiece of a new initiative by Pamplin Media to make community journalism more accessible to readers. That effort has included new websites, email newsletters, and digital features that make access to community journalism easier and more convenient for readers who prefer to access news online.
“Pamplin Media Group is sort of an anomaly,” Haynes said. “We’re locally owned. We’re hyper-local, covering only our communities and the state of Oregon. While many other media companies across the country are shrinking, we’re introducing a daily newsletter and a new, expansive website.”
YourOregonNews.com expands on Pamplin Media’s mission to create stronger and engaged communities through trusted, local news.
The new website is updated throughout the day with a wide variety of local stories highlighting important issues in each of the communities, from the latest city council vote and high school sports results, to puzzles, profiles of amazing neighbors and ideas of what to do this weekend.
The Your Oregon Newsletter, which also launches this week, is a daily email newsletter that features the most relevant stories from Pamplin communities. Visit the website for subscription options.
The website also includes reader-favorite features like games and puzzles, contests and events. Readers can also sign up for newsletters delivered to their inbox, including breaking news updates, community news, sports, business and restaurants.
To discover Oregon’s best source of local news and beyond, visit www.youroregonnews.com. or launch the website by scanning the QR code with your smartphone or other digital deviceAccess is free for all readers during May.