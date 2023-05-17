"It will be very, very helpful for my college expenses," Shakya said. "I greatly appreciate being awarded the scholarship."
His interests span across a variety of technological fields, from programming to electrical engineering.
When Shakya was a freshman, he founded his high school's first makerspace club, which first met online during the pandemic and now, in its third year, meets in person. Club members work on electronics projects, including constructing a working drone after extensive research and physics calculations.
Last year, he won a grant from the Hillsboro Schools Foundation for the makerspace club that have been used to purchase supplies.
He also participates as a programmer in the robotics club at Liberty High School, where he is dual-enrolled, and serves as an ambassador for the Hillsboro Youth Advisory Council.
Shakya also interned at Portland State University's Natural Language Processing Lab last summer.
Chris Winikka, a computer science teacher at Century High who has had Shakya in many of his classes, was the staff member who nominated him.
"This was an easy one," said Winikka, recalling all the hard work Shakya has put into his extensive extracurricular activities.
"I was just impressed by how much he was running (the club) and the energy he had," he said. "I thought, this (nomination letter) writes itself."
"He has a passion for computer science, a passion for electronics, but he also has a way of bringing other students in and getting them excited about it," Winikka continued. "He's shown a lot of leadership in that regard."
Some of Shakya's earliest and fondest memories are of building Lego sets, which also happens to pique his interest in technology and innovation. Lego Light Bricks — bricks equipped with lights that turn on and off with a press of a button — especially intrigued him.
"From there, I started messing around with microcontrollers and Lego robotics," he said.
Shakya isn’t letting any of the skills he’s built over the years go to waste.
“A lot of the things I do in high school relate to my future aspirations,” he said.
Upon graduating from high school, Shakya plans to attend college to study a combination of math, physics, electrical engineering and computer science. More specifically, he can see himself becoming a researcher in the fields of condensed matter physics, next generation technology and faster computing.
Shakya intends to apply to multiple colleges next year but said getting accepted into the California Institute of Technology would “definitely be nice.”
Winikka is confident that Shakya is going places.
“I’m not sure where he’ll end up going, but I know he’ll be successful wherever he goes,” Winikka said.
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."