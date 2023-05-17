Abiral Shakya

On Tuesday, May 16, Abiral Shakya (left) received the 2023 TechStart Technology Student of the Year Award. He was nominated by Chris Winikka (right), his computer science teacher.

 PMG photo: Megan Stewart

One of Century High School's students has snagged a prestigious regional technology scholarship worth $2,500. 

On Tuesday, May 16, junior Abiral Shakya received the 2023 TechStart Technology Student of the Year Award, a scholarship that honors high school upperclassmen in Oregon or Southwest Washington who excel in the technology field. 

