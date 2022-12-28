A new sport is gaining interest and building community in Forest Grove.
Pickleball is like tennis but easier, less demanding and more accessible.
"It's ping-pong except you are standing on top of the table," Forest Grove Community Alternative School teacher Steven Barnard said. "It's a game you can pick up easy. It's fun and social, especially with the group we have here in Forest Grove."
Barnard is a pickleball veteran. He has been playing the game for 20 years, first introducing it to a physical education class at a previous teaching gig in Washington.
Through the rainy season, Barnard secured three courts inside at the Oregon National Guard Armory, which is next door to CALC and already houses some of the school's physical education classes.
Forest Grove also has two outdoor courts at Rogers Park, which opened in 2020.
Judging by equipment sales, the Sport and Fitness Industry Association named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in the country in 2021 and 2022.
"This is a very popular and growing sport, not only in Forest Grove but across the country," said Forest Grove's parks and recreation director, Anne Lane, whose department is responsible for the pickleball courts at Rogers Park. "We may consider adding more courts in the future."
The city government purchased a parcel of land for a new east side park last January and will start planning that space sometime in the new year.
Pickleball is played one-on-one or two-on-two by hitting a ball over a net with solid paddles on a court a third of the size of a tennis court.
Out of the pandemic, the social aspect of pickleball has caught on in Forest Grove. Former tennis player Manny Enriquez and his wife Josie created a Facebook group to organize games in summer 2021.
"There are a lot of pickleball enthusiasts who take it really seriously," Manny Enriquez said. "Our only rule is to have fun."
The couple says everyone from middle school students to retired neighbors have joined in. A few dozen people, all told, meet year-round to serve and socialize.
"When we play, we're also talking the whole time," Josie Enriquez said. "It's a lot easier than tennis. It's a good, social way of learning a new hobby and meeting people.
"It's amazing, the group we created. They're all just really really nice."
