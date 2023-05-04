The Banks School District is one of several around the region that is hotly contested in this month’s election.

Joseph Buliga, a recent Banks High School graduate, is running for Position 3 on the school board against incumbent director Dan Streblow. For Position 5, Ayla Hofler is running against incumbent Will Moore.

