The Banks School District is one of several around the region that is hotly contested in this month’s election.
Joseph Buliga, a recent Banks High School graduate, is running for Position 3 on the school board against incumbent director Dan Streblow. For Position 5, Ayla Hofler is running against incumbent Will Moore.
Buliga and Hofler have aligned their campaigns as a socially conservative slate seeking to change the school board’s direction, while Streblow and Moore say they support the board’s planning and leadership.
All four candidates responded to a short questionnaire from Pamplin Media Group. Their full responses are presented below with only minor editing for grammar, style and clarity as needed.
Ballots are due May 16.
What do you view as the biggest issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them if elected?
Joseph Buliga, Position 3: I think we can improve a lot of things in the district, but transparency comes to my mind first. We need everything public and available to all the parents of this community. Throughout the COVID era, public enrollment in school dropped dramatically. Reports show that in some areas, the number of families homeschooling doubled. It has been reported that throughout COVID, homeschooling went up 70% in our state. In 2022 enrollment for public school, in the state of Oregon, was down 36,000 students (oregonlive.com).
I have attended school board meetings where the board struggles to understand why enrollment is down, even in our small community. I think the answer is fairly obvious. During the shutdown, parents got to see what was happening in schools as their children were at home. They saw firsthand the political agendas being pushed in our schools and decided, rightfully, to take action. The confidence in our education system and schools has been broken. That is why our enrollment is down, and that is why I am running. I want to restore the community's confidence by providing transparency. How do we do that?
- Standing up to ODE
- Getting the students back on track in showing proper and effective proficiency
- Working with the superintendent in advocating for book committees to monitor the books in our libraries and removing books that are not appropriate
- Proposing policy for term limits on school board members, to really have board accountability
- Facilitating public engagement by instituting a monthly town hall to be held after every regular scheduled board meeting
These are a few things I would like to do as a board member. The most important thing, and my number one priority, is to be the community's representative.
Dan Streblow, Position 3: COVID learning loss. The data that has been presented to us from our district administration team indicates that we still have a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic learning levels. We have made improvements, but we continue to need to invest in proven research-based programs, which will accelerate our recovery. As a school board member, your job is to make sure that whatever programs we are investing in are data driven and there is accountability towards progress - so that we are sure that we are actually achieving our goals.
Aging facilities. In March, the School Board approved a strategic plan for the district. This plan lays out the district priorities that were developed from surveys and focus groups consisting of community members, parents, students, and staff. One thing that was very apparent from all the input we received: Improving our facilities is one of the top priorities of the district. As a district we are past due for some upgrades to our buildings, especially our high school. Unfortunately, with a smaller population, funding for these large building projects is problematic especially with today's inflated building costs. From my past experience helping get the middle school built, I know that figuring out how to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our kids while balancing the financial realities of our population is going to require creative thinking and collaboration with our community. I look forward to working with the current Facilities Committee and the superintendent to help adopt a long-term facilities plan that incorporates a fiscally feasible schedule of upgrades and improvements.
Resource distribution. As a district, we are behind on developing a plan for improving the outcomes for some of our students who are falling behind disproportionately relative to their peers. In particular, this includes boys and students from economically challenged households. We need to take a hard look at the data and the systems in place in our school and make sure that our resources are distributed according to the highest need. Once our plan has been developed, we need to understand how that plan is monitored with accountability metrics and milestones. As a district, we have started to put in place many of the pieces to make this work, we just need to keep our momentum going so that we can truly fulfill our districtwide vision of engaging, preparing and challenging every student.
Ayla Hofler, Position 5: I feel the biggest issue facing our district is transparency of the board to the constituents. There is a great lack of trust after all the pandemic trauma. Many of us in the district have repeatedly asked the board to answer us regarding books in the libraries that are pornographic in nature. We have brought up issues over and over again about the mandated masks and vaccines that are not supported by science. Most recently, we are completely caught off-guard that our outdoor school for girls may have counselors that are of high school age that are transgender males and will be in the cabins overnight. The board acts as if they do not have to answer to anyone and they don’t. I want to see term limits for school board members.
I want to develop a communication outreach program that contacts all 6,000-plus tax paying, voting constituents and send out notices at least quarterly. I want to redefine the board meeting procedure to include a one-hour town hall format after the formal board meeting whereby our community can speak freely to a board member and superintendent about any topic or seek clarity over what was discussed at the formal meeting. There will be no decisions made at that time, there will be no quorum there. This will alleviate much frustration.
Will Moore, Position 5: Sustained focus by leadership, building, supporting, and motivating the best team of teachers, staff and administrators in education, to restore the learning and development our kids lost during COVID and continue their growth to the highest educational standards. We need to ensure the culture we have continues to grow even stronger. This team provides the environment, learning and support “to engage, challenge and prepare every student to realize their potential in learning and life.”
We’ve already taken steps by hiring the top superintendent candidate in the state who shares these values and purpose. Supporting him in his actions to instill trust throughout the district, ensure open and robust communication and collaboration between staff, students and the community, enliven the vision and mission district and provide inspiration for our staff. These are critical challenges carefully overseen by the board.
Creating a comprehensive, long-range plan for optimal development of the Banks School District campus, facilities and collaboration with city development plans plus, immediate improvement in campus security systems, repair/replacement of elementary school systems, and the update and replacement of our dilapidated high school building and classrooms and sports facilities.
I’m currently a board representative on the recently created, comprehensive facility planning committee. I have served on all prior district facility committees since 2006 including the construction of our current middle school.
Conducting a complete, thorough, districtwide curriculum review, update and implementation based on post-COVID needs, the most current offerings for our students, and the educational and life preparation we are committed to providing for our kids.
I will support the newly created district curriculum committee and participate in setting the priorities and making the decisions in the findings and recommendations of this committee.
Why should citizens elect you? What (skills, experience, attributes, etc.) makes you the best candidate for the position?
Joseph Buliga: Because I can stand for what is right. I think our current board lacks the will, commitment, and connection to be firm when it needs to be. I have the unique ability to truly relate to the students. I live in Banks and graduated in the class of 2021. I graduated as class valedictorian and had the privilege of serving as ASB president. After I graduated, I was offered a project engineer position at Five Star Builders in Banks, and during my time working there, I had the opportunity to also start my own construction company. I have now left my job at Five Star to run my own business. People might raise the concern of my youth and "lack of experience.'' But I would counter by saying that a young person is what we need on the board. Someone who knows and understands what the students are going through and will stand for both the students and parents of our Banks community. As far as experience is concerned, there is only one true way to gain experience, and that is by doing that specific task.
Dan Streblow: I am running for re-election because I’m proud of the work we have accomplished, and I feel that I have more I can contribute to. We are in a very exciting time — the district is engaged in a lot of new projects and changes. I think that what I bring to the table is a collaborative spirit, an empathetic ear, and the ability to communicate with a diverse spectrum of voices. Quite honestly, the past three years have really taught me resilience and the need for a balanced perspective.
All five of my children have grown up through the Banks School District, and I have been working in this community and school district as a volunteer, coach, and I have served on the school board for over five years. I have really gotten to know many of the parents and students in this community. I believe that I have the vision, commitment and dedication to the community and the schools to help us create the kind of world-class school district that I know we are capable of becoming.
Ayla Hofler: I believe my skills, experience and wisdom can offer the school board direction, improvement and sustainability through the many things we need to accomplish. One challenge is to build a new high school. I have experience in fund raising, I have connections with commercial builders and I have a vision to create a campus that will serve everyone in the community not just students.
I am a nurse and understand how important it is to address school age children's’ health needs and differentiate what the school staff should be involved with and what they should not. I am a health science educator K-12 and know what curriculum is science-based and a priority for the students to be involved with. I am a chaplain and understand the need to recognize all people’s beliefs and respect them.
I also know we must serve the majority of the students that we can with the finances we have available to us. Some individuals may have to adapt somewhat based on financial and program limitations, not because they are seen as less important but that is the reality of our district. We can still serve individuals by offering alternative resources and guidance.
I have been a school board member before for six years. I understand the needs of teachers very well and administrative demands for a fiscal balance. I represent my community already as a precinct committee person and I am very active in tracking legislative activities in Salem that relate to education, family law and land use. I have raised three sons and now six grandchildren of mine are enjoying my farm full of horses, goats, chickens, dogs and cats.
Will Moore: As a seventh-generation Banks area resident, I am passionate that Banks schools continue to provide the type of education and foundation it has for me and four generations of my family, including three of my own kids, that has allowed us to thrive in our personal and professional lives. I want this for all of our kids!
With 25 years of leadership experience from the U.S. Navy through the building of three successful businesses, the leadership development and coaching I do as a profession and 12 years of experience as a BSD board member, I can help perpetuate and build BSD and our team to provide the future we want for our kids!
How important is it to you that the Banks School District protect students' rights to self-identify and express themselves at school?
Joseph Buliga: I believe it is very important to give all students the ability to speak freely and make their voices heard. It's their right. All children should be able to go school free from bullying and judgement.
That being said, no one can just pick and choose things to identify as when it comes to biology. Biological males are males, and biological females are females. There is no blurring of the lines. This really is not a controversial subject. It's common sense. If a person identifies with a certain group, that does not make him/her part of that group. I think there needs to be a moral ground held. We are only doing a disservice to the children by playing along. A parent I spoke to in the community recently said that children who transition and regret it later in their life will not be asking themselves why they made the decision. They'll be asking the parents and adults of the community, “Why did you let me do this?” Children are innocent, and we shouldn't be corrupting and exploiting that innocence with gender ideology.
Freedom of speech, along with the rest of the first amendment, is essential to our nation's well-being. It is important that we defend and preserve that right for each and every student in our community.
Dan Streblow: It is very important to me. As a school board member, your key priority is always the students. There’s a lot of medical research that confirms that a supportive school environment — and that is one that is also free from bullying and harassment — improves the mental health outcomes for kids who identify differently. I want all our students to feel welcomed, loved, and supported.
Ayla Hofler: This is America, we have the right to express ourselves as long as there is no harm to another physically, no individual attacking of another, by name and/or slander. It is very important that all students be able to self-identify. That being said, there is a difference between biological identity and character identity. The first is traditionally female and male, and that is what our sports teams and physical education classes should recognize as students participate in them. If a student identifies with certain characteristics that differ from their biological identity, that is fine, but it does not mean they are automatically moved to the that biological group; i.e. a biological female should not use the male bathrooms or locker rooms just because she identifies with the characteristics of a male, there shall always be unisex bathrooms that offer privacy and dignity to every student. A biological male should not use the female bathrooms or locker rooms just because he identifies with the characteristics of a female.
Furthermore, a biological male cannot change their anatomy such as heart, lung and muscle capacity to match females, even with medications. As such, they should not be in female sports of any competitive nature. Recreational teams can be one answer to these circumstances, but by no means shall a female athlete be denied her identity as a woman that can compete with only other women. Denying a biological woman the right to scholarships and awards because she is forced to compete with biological males is denying her the right to express herself as a woman, which is also a protected class per Title IX and should remain so.
Will Moore: It is the responsibility of BSD to support and enhance the growth, development and preparation for life of our kids, in whatever form that requires. Our staff is made up predominantly of parents, many living in our district with their kids in Banks schools. They care for and support our kids as they do their own, through all of the challenges, choices and experiences in their young lives. I trust them and the culture and environment they maintain throughout our district.