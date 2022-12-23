Beaverton receives $2M for better sidewalks, bike lanes downtown (copy)

The Beaverton Downtown Loop project to upgrade sidewalks and bike lanes along Southwest Hall Boulevard received $4 million through a federal funding bill.

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici’s community projects were approved across the board in the most recent federal funding package, sending over $35 million to governments and nonprofits in Northwest Oregon.

Bonamici: Bill would help us care for aging parents

Suzanne Bonamici

Of the 15 projects proposed and paid for through the bill, seven will go to programs or construction projects specifically in Washington County.