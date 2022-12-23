Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici’s community projects were approved across the board in the most recent federal funding package, sending over $35 million to governments and nonprofits in Northwest Oregon.
Of the 15 projects proposed and paid for through the bill, seven will go to programs or construction projects specifically in Washington County.
“This funding package is great news for Oregonians,” Bonamici said in a press release Friday, Dec. 23. “It will deliver more than $35 million for 15 projects I advocated for in NW Oregon to support affordable housing, make our roads safer, improve equity in our health care system, and more.”
The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, chock full of $1.7 trillion worth of spending measures, is headed to President Joe Biden's desk after approval from the House of Representatives on Friday.
Each member of Congress could submit up to 15 community projects to be considered for funding. Bonamici, who won reelection in November for House District 1, submitted 15 and was given the OK to have all included in the bill.
Beaverton
Among the largest-ticket items was $4 million to Beaverton’s Downtown Loop Project. This project is set to widen sidewalks, add protected bike lanes, put in new bus stops and improve signals and intersections along Southwest Hall Boulevard and Watson Street in Central Beaverton between Crescent Street and Fifth Street.
In August, it was one of three transportation projects in the state to receive funding, $2 million, from the federal grant program RAISE, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.
“These active transportation investments will improve mobility and access for the Central Beaverton neighborhood, an area that has been historically disenfranchised and directly impacted by redlining,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said in a statement in the release. “Guided by extensive community input, our Downtown Equity Strategy, and our Climate Action Plan, these improvements will emphasize safety for all while proactively addressing harmful historical practices.”
The funding bill will also give $5 million to TriMet to retrofit the Merlo bus garage maintenance building on Southwest Merlo Road in Beaverton, part of the agency’s effort to expand the use of zero emission, battery electric buses.
Tigard and Metzger
Affordable housing developer REACH Community Development, based in Portland, is slated to receive $1.5 million for the Dartmouth Crossing South project in the Tigard Triangle. The proposed development includes family-sized homes, a community recreation center, an early childhood learning center and an international public market hall, according to Bonamici’s office.
The $1.5 million is specifically set aside for the predevelopment work on the recreation center and early childhood learning spaces.
In the Metzger area, Bonamici was able to secure $3.2 million for pedestrian crossing improvements along Southwest Hall Boulevard at Southwest Hemlock Street and Southwest Spruce Street. The project would include sidewalk repairs, improved lighting and enhancements in relation to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Forest Grove and Washington County
The appropriations bill, thanks in part to Bonamici, includes $750,000 for West Tuality Habitat for Humanity. The money will pay for the development of 12 units of affordable housing, set aside for people making less than 80% of the area median income.
Benefitting much of Washington County, $3 million will go toward the construction of a new water treatment plant slated to be part of the Willamette Water Supply System.
“When completed, the water treatment plant will be the only one in Washington County designed to withstand a significant seismic event and will serve as a key anchor to provide safe drinking water during recovery efforts,” according to Bonamici’s office.
Columbia County
In Columbia County, $814,000 is set aside for the development of a new small business incubator, managed by the Columbia County Economic Team in St. Helens. The incubator would be aimed at reducing barriers to entering entrepreneurship, especially for disadvantaged makers and manufacturers.
Other projects in the region
The other community projects that are set to be funded through the appropriations bill in Northwest Oregon include:
- $892,000 to pay for 60 behavioral health apprenticeships and training to enter the behavioral health workforce through United We Heal.
- $2 million for the Fairfield Apartments redevelopment of what will become 75 units of low-income housing in downtown Portland.
- $5.1 million to health center facilities and upgrades at 16 infant and early childhood mental health centers through the Oregon Association of Relief Nurseries, based in Newberg.
- $2 million for health information technology workforce development through OCHIN Inc., allowing for community clinics and local public health agencies to address existing staff shortages, according to Bonamici's office.
- $1.36 million to the city of Warrenton in Clatsop County for a Main Avenue and Oregon Highway 104 pedestrian route to Warrenton High School, including bus stops and pedestrian improvements.
- $4 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation for safety inspections and improvements along the Newberg Dundee Bypass, also known at Oregon Highway 18, at Pacific Highway West, or Oregon Highway 99W.
- $910,000 to Portland Community College to assist with the college’s semiconductor and advanced manufacturing workforce via tuition scholarships, equipment and professional development support.
- $1 million set aside for LGBTQ children in foster care, administered through Oregon Community Programs, based in Eugene.