After a heated campaign trail, preliminary election results for the Banks school board race show incumbents Dan Streblow and Will Moore leading conservative challengers Joseph Buliga and Ayla Hofler by a small margin for positions 3 and 5, respectively.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Streblow has garnered 51.9% of the Position 3 votes to Buliga’s 47.9%, while Moore has garnered 53.2% of the Position 5 votes to Hofler’s 46.5%, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
A total of 1,356 votes have been counted so far. During another hotly contested race in May 2021, a total 1,757 votes were cast. A tight race, percentages will continue to be updated tonight and throughout the coming weeks until ballot certification occurs in June.
From the beginning of the race, Buliga and Hofler allied against Streblow and Moore, claiming the district under the current board’s leadership lacks transparency and adequate parental rights.
