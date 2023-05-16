After a heated campaign trail, preliminary election results for the Banks school board race show incumbents Dan Streblow and Will Moore leading conservative challengers Joseph Buliga and Ayla Hofler by a small margin for positions 3 and 5, respectively.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Streblow has garnered 51.9% of the Position 3 votes to Buliga’s 47.9%, while Moore has garnered 53.2% of the Position 5 votes to Hofler’s 46.5%, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

