Banks school board veterans Dan Streblow and Will Moore will each face an opponent in their respective races this May.

Streblow, a scientist who is finishing out his first full-term as a school board director, will compete against Joseph Buliga, a recent Banks High School graduate and aspiring politician, to keep his Position 3 seat.

