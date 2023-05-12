Come July 1, Forest Grove will have more stringent regulations on when, where and how homeless people can camp within city limits.

The Forest Grove City Council and city staff started drafting the new camping ordinance in April to meet the timeline outlined by the Oregon Legislature in House Bill 3115, which requires counties and cities to set “reasonably objective” policies on the time, place and manner of camping.

