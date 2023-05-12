Wooden structures like this one dotted a homeless camp off Highway 47 in Forest Grove before it was cleared in August 2021. Campers tend to return to the same sites, or establish camps nearby, after campsites are periodically “cleaned up.”
Crews contracted by Washington County collect materials for disposal from a homeless encampment off Highway 47 near Forest Grove in August 2021. Under proposed new regulations, campers in Forest Grove would have significant limitations on where, when and how they set up camp.
PMG PHOTO: WADE EVANSON
Come July 1, Forest Grove will have more stringent regulations on when, where and how homeless people can camp within city limits.
The Forest Grove City Council and city staff started drafting the new camping ordinance in April to meet the timeline outlined by the Oregon Legislature in House Bill 3115, which requires counties and cities to set “reasonably objective” policies on the time, place and manner of camping.
House Bill 3115 is the result of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' 2018 ruling that dictates counties and cities cannot outlaw camping until enough shelter is available for the homeless population.
Unlike some Oregon cities whose camping laws will be weakened come July 1, Forest Grove is using HB 3115 to address citizens’ rising concerns about homelessness in the city.
Currently, Forest Grove only prohibits camping in public parks and on private property without permission. However, general rules — such as not obstructing the right-of-way — also apply to campers.
Time, place and manner
Although the council has not officially voted to approve the proposed regulations, they have reached consensus on time, place, and manner regulations for camping over the course of many work sessions.
The council is likely to prohibit camping from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on public property.
During the hours camping is permitted, campers must allow 5 feet of walking space on sidewalks to get around them. Since many of Forest Grove’s sidewalks are already fairly narrow, that effectively prohibits sidewalk camping in much of the city.
Additionally, campsites are likely to be limited to 144 square feet. That’s roughly the size of a typical parking space.
The regulations are also expected to require campers to crate or leash animals and clean up all waste. Burning, digging and unauthorized utility hookups would be expressly prohibited under the city’s rules.
Camping would also be prohibited within residential areas, as well as within 500 feet of any school, 20 feet of a commercial storefront, and on most public property, including city-owned parks, parking lots and buildings.
Taken together, the regulations severely limit places in Forest Grove where homeless people will be legally allowed to camp.
Shelter space at the western end of Washington County is extremely limited as well, with most of the county’s shelter beds now in the Hillsboro area.
While the county government has proposed setting up a “pod cluster” with individual housing units near the corner of Highway 47 and Elm Street in Forest Grove, that proposal has run into major opposition from neighbors and city councilors — and even if it does go through, the shelter would be temporary.
