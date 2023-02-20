A two-vehicle crash last Friday afternoon in western Washington County left two people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred Friday, Feb. 17, on Oregon Highway 47, just north of Northwest Nowakowski Road.
Oregon State Police, who investigated the crash, said Monday, Feb. 20, that 26-year-old Destanie King of Vernonia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 66-year-old Michael Collier of San Pablo, California, died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center the following day.
The initial investigation indicates King was driving northbound in a 1999 Subaru Legacy when, for reasons unknown, the car crossed into the oncoming lane. King’s vehicle collided with the front of a southbound red 2014 Subaru Outback.
King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.
Life Flight Network was activated, and Collier and the Outback’s driver, also a San Pablo resident, were flown to the hospital for treatment, police said. Further information on the driver’s condition was not released Monday.
While the investigation occurred, the highway was closed for roughly three hours.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Banks Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
Reporter
"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."
