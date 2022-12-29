An environmental group is inviting the public to learn "How a Washington County Urban Forestry Program Can Save Our Trees" during a free webinar in mid-January.
The Treekeepers of Washington County, which has been petitioning against new developments that threaten wildlife habitat in recent months, has organized a discussion via Zoom, led by the Oregon Department of Forestry's Scott Altenhoff.
Altenhoff's presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 will discuss possibilities for urban forestry in Washington County, focusing on best practices for future urban planning and management.
At the same time, the nonprofit is circulating a petition that asks Washington County commissioners to create a countywide urban forestry program, in relation to housing development and climate change.
The Treekeepers are specifically petitioning for the county to hire a dedicated urban forester to create a plan to protect trees during future development projects.
The environmental organization in recent months has been asking the county to prohibit a new housing development in Cedar Mill until the county shores up its wildlife protection standards.
In the most recent turn in the bureaucratic back-and-forth, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals sided with Washington County in allowing the Estates at Leahy Park project to move forward.
The agency gave the thumbs-up for the project in November, stating that the developer and the county hearings officer followed Washington County's original wildlife protection rules — which have been since updated as portions were found to not meet "clear and objective" standards in recent years.
Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation is in the process of rewriting its rules for a second time, to be completed by early 2024, according to the county.
In the meantime, the attorney for the Treekeepers has asked the statewide Land Conservation and Development Commission to bar new developments in Washington County until the new rules are written.
A hearing on this petition is tentatively scheduled for January 2023.