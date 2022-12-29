Jenkins Estate elms are Beaverton area's lone grove of Heritage Trees (010523-copy)

The Jenkins Estate Elm Grove, designated as Heritage Trees in the Beaverton area, creates a leafy green tunnel of sorts on the Jenkins Estate at 8005 S.W. Grabhorn Road.

 PMG photo: Miles Vance

An environmental group is inviting the public to learn "How a Washington County Urban Forestry Program Can Save Our Trees" during a free webinar in mid-January.

The Treekeepers of Washington County, which has been petitioning against new developments that threaten wildlife habitat in recent months, has organized a discussion via Zoom, led by the Oregon Department of Forestry's Scott Altenhoff.

