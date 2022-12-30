Emerald ash borer

Washington County has been placed under temporary restrictions to not remove ash, olive and white fringe trees from the area in an attempt to slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer.

 Courtesy photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture

A temporary prohibition on moving certain trees out of Washington County has been put in place after emerald ash borers were sighted in the area this summer.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a press release Dec. 20 that ash, olive and white fringe trees are not to be moved outside the county through May 16, 2023.