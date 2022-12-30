A temporary prohibition on moving certain trees out of Washington County has been put in place after emerald ash borers were sighted in the area this summer.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a press release Dec. 20 that ash, olive and white fringe trees are not to be moved outside the county through May 16, 2023.
Emerald ash borers are an invasive forest pest that has been moving across North America. Oregon, and the West Coast, had its first report of the Asian beetle in Forest Grove in June, though was first discovered in the United States — specifically in Detroit, Michigan, — in 2002.
ODA has compiled a list of tree removal services that are able to handle ash, olive and white fringe trees in Washington County during the quarantine, including companies in Forest Grove, Beaverton and North Plains.
The metallic green bug, about half an inch in length with short antennae, spots or stripes on its back, has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in the U.S. already. Logs, chips, stumps, roots and firewood from Washington County must remain in and be disposed of in Washington County to help prevent the spread of the pest further in Oregon forests already plagued by drought.
A tree that has been infected by emerald ash borers will have D-shaped holes in the bark that are about 3 millimeters in size. The tree will begin to look ill and die from the top down.
According to ODA, emerald ash borers have the potential to cause the local extinction of Oregon’s native ash species.
“The loss of these trees could result in wide-reaching economic impacts, endanger important cultural resources, damage water quality and create direct human health impacts,” according to the state’s emerald ash borer readiness and response plan.
Since the arrival of emerald ash borers in the United States, five eastern U.S. ash species have been listed as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Emerald ash borers have been detected in 36 states across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The pest has not been found anywhere in Oregon since Forest Grove’s sighting in June 2022.