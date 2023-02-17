A person was struck and killed on Northwest Gales Creek Road on Friday evening, Feb. 17, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Mark Povolny said a pedestrian in the roadway west of Forest Grove was struck by a dump truck just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, Povolny added.
Oregon Highway 8, which is signed locally as Gales Creek Road, was closed at the scene of the crash near Northwest Balm Grove Loop. Povolny said a short detour is in place and the traffic impact had been minimal as of just after 5 p.m.
Editor, Forest Grove News-Times | West Bureau Chief
