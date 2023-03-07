The chief of police’s job description entails running a police department and reporting to the city manager, but Henry Reimann has also taken time out of his schedule to interact with the community, such as reading a story in a YouTube video for the Forest Grove City Library.
With Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann’s retirement slated for later this year, city leaders are seeking community input to shape the search for Reimann’s replacement.
Residents are invited to attend a virtual focus group next week to share the skills and attributes they would like the next police chief to possess. Residents can attend the focus group on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, or Thursday, March 16.
Residents who are unable to attend either session can complete a survey at bit.ly/3ykPPwM.
“While the appointment of a police chief rests with the city manager, I view it more as a community decision to assure the chief, police department, and community are successful in the delivering this essential public service,” said Jesse VanderZanden, Forest Grove’s city manager, in a statement posted to the city’s website. “This is about all of us and for all of us.”
As city manager, VanderZanden is responsible for hiring department heads. The manager himself answers to the elected Forest Grove City Council.
The results from the community sessions and survey will be incorporated into the job posting as part of a nationwide search for the new chief of police.
Forest Grove officials had previously planned on the hiring process for Reimann’s replacement taking much of 2022, with a new chief starting work in January 2023, but those plans were pushed back.
To secure the best candidates for the interview process, Forest Grove is contracting with Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc., a firm that specializes in recruiting police chiefs.
“To this end, I ask for your (the community’s) help in the process as we continue to develop a policing approach that addresses the needs of all in our community,” VanderZanden said.
Although Reimann’s exact departure is uncertain at this point, a national search for his replacement could take six to seven months.
Reimann, who has served Washington County in law enforcement for 35 years, stepped in as Forest Grove’s police chief in January 2020 after his predecessor, Janie Schutz, resigned amid controversy.
He previously served for decades for the Hillsboro Police Department, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant. Reimann also held interim police chief positions in Cornelius and Scappoose.
Reimann said he was retired from the Hillsboro Police Department for roughly six weeks before VanderZanden, aware of his experience in Cornelius and Scappoose, reached out and asked him to be Forest Grove’s interim police chief.
Due to a variety of hardships that befell the Forest Grove Police Department during his tenure — including dealing with COVID-19, allegations Schutz leveled against VanderZanden after her resignation, and protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death — Reimann said he was asked to remain in the position to foster stability.
“I am incredibly grateful to the chief for his commitment to the city, and his leadership in the Police Department over the past few years, and I wish him all the best in his new chapter of life,” VanderZanden said in the press release. “He will be missed.”
About being Forest Grove’s police chief, Reimann said: “I don’t have the words. The city has embraced me. I’m very fortunate to have stayed here as long as I have. The city was entering difficult times when I was first brought on, but we have navigated troubled waters. We’re done some pretty cool things. It’s been a dream job in a lot of ways.”
For more information, and to access the Zoom meetings, visit bit.ly/41VihT8.
