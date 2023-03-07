Storytime with Police Chief Reimann

The chief of police’s job description entails running a police department and reporting to the city manager, but Henry Reimann has also taken time out of his schedule to interact with the community, such as reading a story in a YouTube video for the Forest Grove City Library.

 Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove City Library

With Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann’s retirement slated for later this year, city leaders are seeking community input to shape the search for Reimann’s replacement.

Residents are invited to attend a virtual focus group next week to share the skills and attributes they would like the next police chief to possess. Residents can attend the focus group on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, or Thursday, March 16.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you