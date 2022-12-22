The Portland metro area has been bracing for the early winter cold snap forecasted the week before Christmas, and road crews in Washington County are prepared to battle the wind and ice.
Winter storm warnings and wind chill advisories are in effect Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, as a polar vortex bears down on much of the United States. Transportation agencies around the area are in the preparatory phase of keeping roads traversable ahead of holiday plans.
In Beaverton, city spokesperson Dianna Ballash said it's "all-hands-on-deck when we're preparing for weather."
"Since (Wednesday, Dec. 21), crews have been putting down anti-icing agent on city streets and our sanders are ready to go," Ballash said in a statement.
During winter weather events, the city's streets division focuses on high-volume streets and major roads, applying sand where traction is known to be a problem, "such as steep grades, overpasses, bridges and intersections where stopping is necessary," according to Beaverton's website.
The city of Beaverton has five sanding trucks that you may encounter on your commutes Thursday and Friday. A full list of the sanding routes in Beaverton is available here.
Through the winter weather, "our public works teams will be on 12-hour shifts and working around the clock to provide essential support within the community, including responding to downed trees, monitoring road conditions, and providing emergency response," Ballash said.
Meanwhile, Washington County Land Use & Transportation is urging travelers to prepare for slippery conditions on the roads and sidewalks from Thursday, Dec. 22, into Saturday, Dec. 24.
"Road crews applied anti-icer to the roads in advance of the winter weather and are prepared to remove snow and ice," the agency said in a press release Thursday morning. "Travelers are likely to encounter slippery conditions. If you must travel, use care."
Drivers are encouraged to make sure fuel tanks are at least half full, snow chains are at the ready, and vehicle emergency kits are stocked with blankets, warm clothes and flashlights.
"If you must drive during winter weather, slow down, increase following distance and brake gently," Washington County said.
For public transit users, TriMet has been prepping light rail trains with ice cutters to prevent ice from building up on overhead wires, and has been spreading de-icer on platforms.
In significant snow and ice conditions, bus routes may be canceled or detoured. Changes to TriMet's services can be viewed here. As of Thursday, all max trains are traveling 30 mph or below due to high winds.
For your daily commutes via car, check Tripcheck.com for real-time photos and alerts about winter weather affecting traffic conditions.
Up-to-date information can be sent directly to your phone or email in Washington County via the public alerts system, which notifies those who sign up about emergency situations and weather advisories via text, email or voice message.
The National Weather Service has implemented a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. A wind chill advisory is also in place from 4 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Thursday is expected to see a high of 24 degrees and a low of 22 overnight, with a chance of snow and wintry mix. Friday's high is set at 33 degrees with a low of 31 overnight, paired with rain.
During the snap of winter weather, Washington County has opened its two warming shelters at The Salvation Army building at 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton. Both will be open from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, until at least noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The two shelters offer 320 spaces for homeless individuals and families, according to the Washington County press release. Shelters are open 24 hours a day and hot meals are provided.