The Portland metro area has been bracing for the early winter cold snap forecasted the week before Christmas, and road crews in Beaverton and Washington County and getting ready to battle the wind and ice.

Winter storm warnings and wind chill advisories are in effect Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, as a polar vortex bears down on much of the United States. Transportation agencies around the area are in the preparatory phase of keeping roads traversable ahead of holiday plans.

