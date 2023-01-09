Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, was hit by a car near Joseph Gale Elementary School on Jan. 5. She was taken to a hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.
Garcia died Jan. 7, two days after the crash.
A child was also reportedly injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance. The child has since been released from the hospital, police said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street at about 6:50 a.m. Jan. 5. A helicopter from Life Flight landed at Joseph Gale Elementary, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, to transport Garcia from the scene.
Roadways, including Highway 8 eastbound, were blocked following the crash for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said last week the driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 503-992-3260.
Editor, Forest Grove News-Times | West Bureau Chief
