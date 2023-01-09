Life Flight helicopter at Joseph Gale Elementary School

A Life Flight Network air ambulance landed at Joseph Gale Elementary School in Forest Grove on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023, to respond to a serious crash nearby.

 COURTESY PHOTO: FOREST GROVE FIRE & RESCUE

A woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove last week has died, the Forest Grove Police Department said Monday, Jan. 9.

Lourdes Turcios Garcia, 40, was hit by a car near Joseph Gale Elementary School on Jan. 5. She was taken to a hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.

