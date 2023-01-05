A woman pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in Forest Grove.
"An adult female pushing a stroller containing a young child were struck by a vehicle. The female sustained life-threatening injuries and the child sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation," Forest Grove Police Department spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said.
Metro West Ambulance, which responded to the crash, originally stated on Twitter that three people were taken to the hospital. However, Colasurdo said just the woman and child were injured.
The crash occurred near the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne Street at about 6:50 a.m. A helicopter from Life Flight landed at Joseph Gale Elementary, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital by air ambulance, while the child was transported by ground ambulance.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman and stroller remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, the Forest Grove Police Department said.
Roadways, including Highway 8 eastbound, were blocked following the crash for several hours.
Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 503-992-3260.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department, including to correct the number of crash victims from an earlier report.
