Rex Dodge, an employee with Valley Environmental, watches as wood burns in an air curtain incinerator at the Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Forestry and Clean Water Services, were present to test for pollutants from the emissions from the incinerator.
Wood burns in an air curtain incinerator in late May at the Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Forestry and Clean Water Services, were present to test for pollutants from the emissions from the incinerator.
Sebastian Wolfendale (left) and Nicholas Woltcamp, from Montrose Air Quality Services, were on site May 25 at Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove to test for pollutants from the emissions from an air curtain incinerator.
Wyatt Williams, an invasive species specialist with Oregon Department of Forestry, points to a hole where an emerald ash borer, a highly destructive invasive forest beetle, exits from when the weather warms up.
Max Gouveia (left) and Austin Goracke, both testers for Montrose Air Quality Services, were on site at Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove to test for pollutants from the emissions from an air curtain incinerator.
Robert Emanuel, a natural systems project manager with Clean Water Services (left) and Wyatt Williams, an invasive species specialist with Oregon Department of Forestry, were onsite May 25 at Fernhill Wetlands in Forest Grove to inform the media about the spread of the emerald ash borer.
State water, air and forestry officials are hopeful that a new wood-burning device can help slow the spread of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle, not to mention added bonuses of reduced air pollution.
Emerald ash borers (EABs), first found in Oregon in 2022, have been decimating ash tree groves across the United States. With its presence now seen in Oregon, state agencies are looking to new ways to combat the spread of the beetle that could spell doom for native Oregon ash trees.
Matt Mills (right), emerald ash borer survey coordinator for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, shows Oregon State University students how to identify ash trees, which are susceptible to attacks by emerald ash borers.
Alyssa Vogelgesang, insect surveyor technician with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, shows Oregon State University graduate students how to identify an ash tree Thursday, May 25, at Lincoln Park in Forest Grove.
Tom Valente (right), an entomologist with the Oregon Department of Agriculture, looks at the signs that emerald ash borers were present in a tree with Jordon Bartosz of ODA (center) and Katie Hill, an OSU graduate student.
An emerald ash borer larva is collected in a tube of ethanol after being found in a tree felled Thursday, May 25, at Lincoln Park in Forest Grove, near the epicenter of the emerald ash borer's first sighting in Oregon last summer.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture was on site May 25 at Lincoln Park in Forest Grove to watch two ash trees that were infested with emerald ash borers get taken down. Oregon State University masters students studying entomology were on hand to learn to signs and symptoms of emerald ash borer infestations.
