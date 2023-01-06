Oregon Ash Trees are living on the edge.
Since the deadly emerald ash borer was first spotted in the state in June in Forest Grove, foresters and entomologists have been monitoring the ash tree population for spread. So far, the invasive species appears to be contained within a 15-mile radius inside Washington County.
However, devastation by beetle is a slow process, and many marked trees may still seem healthy.
"What makes this hard is the initial infestation of a tree is very gradual. It can take two or three years for a tree to start showing signs," Cody Holthouse, a program manager for insect and pest prevention and management at the state department of agriculture, said. "Right now we believe it is isolated to the Forest Grove area, but we are not holding our breath. It's very possible somebody from an adjacent town could report it next week."
Holthouse said there are 1,600 Ash Trees within that 15-mile radius around the spot of the initial sighting, Joseph Gale Elementary School in Forest Grove. So far 56 of those trees have been confirmed to be infested while another 121 are suspected to be infested. Tom Martin from the City of Forest Grove Parks & Recreation Department said the city so far has cut down three ash trees, two by Joseph Gale and one in Bard Park. The department of agriculture publishes a map online of surveyed and infested trees while Oregon State University has a page for best practices to protect trees.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine order on Dec. 20 for ash, olive and white fringe trees, meaning they are not to be moved outside Washington County through May 16. The ash borer commonly spreads through firewood.
"All it takes is one bundle to get transported 100 miles. That's likely how it is going to spread in Oregon, somebody unknowingly moving ash wood. It's a very good fire wood," Oregon Department of Forestry invasive species specialist Wyatt Williams said. "We don't really have enforcement of that quarantine. We don't have 100 percent compliance."
Williams estimate the ash borer has been in Oregon for a minimum of three years. The beetle can fly up to 10 miles at a time but prefers to stay in one place for years until food is depleted before moving to the next closest tree. In the Midwest, where it was first spotted in North America in Detroit in 2002, it proved extremely durable by withstanding freezing Great Lakes winters.
The arrival of the ash borer, a metallic green bug about half an inch in length that leaves D-shaped holes in bark as trees die from the top down, in Oregon following the death of hundreds of thousands of ash trees around the East Coast and Midwest did not catch anyone by surprise. The state started preparing in 2013 by discouraging the planting of new trees, training volunteer spotters and collecting almost a million seeds.
North America has 16 native species of ash tree, including Oregon Ash. There are two Asian species, Manchurian and Chinese Ash, that have developed a natural resistance to the ash borer. While the North American varieties are generally helpless against the ash borer, some genetic outliers do withstand the swarm while their neighbors die. Williams said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been taking ash seeds, including some collected in Oregon, and testing resistance against the ash borer in hopes of eventually breeding a resistant strain of North American ash, a process that could take decades.
"Our North American ash, they are like sitting ducks. They don't have any defenses. No chemical defenses, no physical defenses," Williams said. "That testing is just starting. We need patience and continued funding for a few decades."
There is also a proven insecticide to kill ash borer. However, the process is costly and time consuming as trees must be regularly treated year after year. Williams also hypothesized the ash could be replaced in the wild by Himalayan Blackberry, another invasive species, and trading large trees for shrubs could have cascading negative impacts for the broader ecosystem.
"My professional opinion is within four or five years there is going to be pretty noticeable mortality around Forest Grove and Washington County. There are going to be more and more dead trees that people are going to notice," Williams said. "What we don't know is how important these trees are. We don't really know the impact for water quality and water temperature hasn't been studied. It's probably going to have a huge impact."