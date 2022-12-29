A high-ranking Pacific University official is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar Association for allegedly swindling investors in a side business out of over half a million dollars.
The association confirmed it is investigating whether Jennifer Yruegas, who serves as both general counsel and dean of the business college at the Forest Grove-based university, broke the law by pocketing money from people she convinced to buy into a planned cannabis startup in 2016.
Yruegas, via her attorney, denies the allegations.
Yruegas and the university are also defendants in lawsuits filed by a handful of former professors and employees over wrongful termination, as well as the subject of fines by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. The state agency filed in October a notice of intent to fine the university $843,000 for failure to cooperate with BOLI's investigations into the dismissals.
The bar association's investigation is not directly related to Yruegas' work at Pacific or the ongoing legal battle between Pacific and its former employees.
The complaint against Yruegas, obtained by Pamplin Media Group through public records requests, was submitted by attorneys Kevin Sali and Robin DesCamp, who are both also involved in separate active litigation against Yruegas and the university.
DesCamp represents many of the former employees who have sued Pacific in the case with which BOLI is now involved. In another case in Washington County Circuit Court, Sali is representing a graduate student who was allegedly suspended over false sexual assault allegations.
At the bar association, a branch of the state justice department, the complaint passed a first level of screening and was referred to the organization's disciplinary counsel, where it is still under investigation.
Legitimate or not?
The complaint centers around what Yruegas describes as a legitimate — if unsuccessful — cannabis business she started with friend and business colleague Sidney Rittenberg.
In 2016, Yruegas — a Scappoose resident — assumed the title of chief executive officer of Natural by Design, based in Columbia County. According to a letter sent from her attorney David Elkanich from Portland-based Buchalter Law Firm to the bar association, she received permits and licenses that year to grow and sell cannabis.
In a response to the original complaint, Elkanich said the business failed because a winter storm damaged the first crop before uncertainty in the market following the 2016 presidential election caused investors to back out.
In closing shop, Yruegas paid off debts and wages instead of returning $580,000 to investors, who sued her and Rittenberg in 2018 in Columbia County to recoup those funds.
As a result, according to court documents, the investors received a settlement of $150,000 — $75,000 from Yruegas, paid in installments, and $75,000 from the state bar's professional liability fund, which insures private attorneys such as Yruegas for up to $300,000.
"The bottom line is that Ms. Yruegas set up a legal business entity, obtained the necessary permits, hired workers who had experience in cannabis grows, found and bought the necessary equipment and stock, found a suitable piece of property that would work for winter and summer growing seasons, and set it all up to be a working, functional cannabis grow business," Elkanich wrote to the bar. "Although the investors alleged in the civil action that Ms. Yruegas provided them legal services, she absolutely did not do so."
In a phone interview, Yruegas said she is happy to let the investigation — which could result in the loss of her law license — play out.
"I don't expect there to be any negative outcome. As a lawyer, you know there will be complaints, and you have to believe in the system, and I do," Yruegas said. "We had a failed business, but I'm not going to say I did something wrong with my bar license."
'Criminal scheme'
DesCamp and Sali see it differently.
According to correspondence between DesCamp and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission in the complaint, that state agency said, "We have no records for the business name Natural by Design, NBD, Jennifer Yruegas or under their secretary of state business registry number."
Sali calls Yruegas' conduct "a high-level criminal scheme".
Investors "delivered a total of $580,000 to a bank account set up in the name of Natural by Design, Inc. ('NBD'), a business Yruegas had incorporated," Sali stated in court documents attached to the complaint.
Sali added, "Yruegas apparently stole the vast majority of these funds, using two primary methods. The first was relatively simple — Yruegas appears to have simply transferred money out of the NBD account into accounts held by herself and her husband. A lawyer for the defrauded victims ultimately counted up a total of $345,000 that had gone out this way.
"The second was more intricate. In September of 2016, Yruegas appears to have used funds provided by the victims to purchase a property in a cash sale with a purchase price of $210,000. Apparently unbeknownst to the victims, she had the property deeded, not to NBD, but to herself and her husband. Then, in the summer of 2017, she sold the property and pocketed the proceeds."
Text messages from the settled lawsuit show how Yruegas stopped responding to erstwhile investors' inquiries before they sued.
"Any progress?" Rittenberg asked in one text message. "Guys are getting antsy and little scary about their money ... ask me often."
"You there?" "What's going on?" "You there?" "What's the latest?" " Jen I'm in the US this week. Really need that money back. Are you there?" Rittenberg continued to ask in multiple text messages to no response, according to court documents.
"She is embarrassed and remorseful that she did not let them know when the entity was wound down," Elkanich wrote in response to the bar investigation.
In addition to the $150,000 settlement, Sali said investors agreed not to raise Yruegas' conduct to the state bar association, according to court documents.
"As part of this agreement, the victims were required to agree that they would not 'make, either directly or through counsel, any complaint to the Oregon State Bar relating or referring in any way to the conduct alleged in the complaint,'" Sali said in court documents submitted along with the complaint.
An 'unfortunate ... mess'
Assistant disciplinary counsel Sam Leineweber, who is investigating the complaint for the bar association, asked Yruegas for accounting and business records, as well as an explanation for why she transferred funds from the business to her own account, put the title for the property in her own name, and stopped responding to questions from investors.
In a response on Dec. 9, Yruegas and her attorney Elkanich, continued to insist Natural by Design was a good-faith and legitimate business venture in which Yruegas acted as CEO, not an attorney.
"All in all, Ms. Yruegas was not able to complete her work with NBD, and the operation failed. However, such a business failure has no place being investigated by the Oregon State Bar. The reality is that businesses fail all the time, and when the investors and the managers disagree, one may file a lawsuit — as happened here. The investors and Ms. Yruegas were able to amicably resolve this litigation and put the unfortunate NBD mess behind them," Elkanich wrote in the response.
Elkanich and Yruegas also included a chart outlining expenses and a business plan laying out around $670,000 in yearly business expenses that would yield $8.5 million in revenue in year one, $10 million in revenue in year two, and $11.5 million in revenue by year three.
The response also explains how Yruegas' realtor advised her to purchase the land in her own name to avoid "community unrest that may come with a cannabis operation."
The response further documents how Yruegas received permits from the already-established Oregon Medical Marijuana Program and ceased operation before applying to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which had only recently started its permit process for cannabis businesses at the time.
The bar investigation is ongoing.
"I do not have an estimated timetable for when things will be finished, as sometimes there is a lengthy discovery (back-and-forth) process while we investigate," bar association spokesperson Dustin Dopps said.