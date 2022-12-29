Oregon State Bar Association investigating complaint against Columbia County attorney, Pacific University official

The Oregon State Bar Association is investigating Jennifer Yruegas for past business deals.

 Courtesy Photo: Oregon State Bar Association

A high-ranking Pacific University official is under investigation by the Oregon State Bar for allegedly swindling investors in a side business out of over half a million dollars.

The bar confirmed it is investigating whether Jennifer Yruegas, who serves as both general counsel and dean of the business college at the Forest Grove-based university, broke the law by pocketing money from people she convinced to buy into a planned cannabis startup in 2016.

Unanswered text messages from a former business partner to Jennifer Yruegas.

