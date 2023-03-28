Firefighters responded to a barn fire near Cornelius on Monday, March 27, but with the fire already engulfing the building by the time they arrived, they were unable to prevent parts of the structure from collapsing.
A barn that is more than 100 years old was reduced to a burned-out husk by a large fire Monday, March 27, near Cornelius.
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Firefighters work on the scene of a barn fire north of Cornelius on Monday afternoon, March 27.
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Smoke rises from the scene of a fire that left a more-than-100-year-old barn near Cornelius heavily damaged Monday, March 27.
A barn about a mile north of Cornelius was gutted by a fire Monday afternoon, March 27, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Cornelius Fire Department.
A fire agency spokesperson — Forest Grove and Cornelius share staff and resources under a longstanding agreement — said Cornelius firefighters were dispatched to the 36700 block of Northwest Long Road just before 3:30 p.m., after the fire was reported.
Upon arriving, firefighters found the large, two-story barn “fully engulfed with fire,” the agencies said.
It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish most of the fire, and several more hours to put out hotspots. The fire agencies said firefighters had to work from outside the structure because the fire had caused it to become unstable, and while firefighters were still on-scene, the barn’s roof collapsed.
The barn is thought to have been built in or around 1910, according to the agencies.
Because it is located in a rural area outside city limits without any fire hydrants nearby, firefighters had to rely on water tenders to shuttle in water for use in battling the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Cornelius Fire Department was assisted on scene by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire District, Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
