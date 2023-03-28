A barn about a mile north of Cornelius was gutted by a fire Monday afternoon, March 27, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and the Cornelius Fire Department.

A fire agency spokesperson — Forest Grove and Cornelius share staff and resources under a longstanding agreement — said Cornelius firefighters were dispatched to the 36700 block of Northwest Long Road just before 3:30 p.m., after the fire was reported.

