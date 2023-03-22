Thursday, March 2
A caller reported their neighbor was playing video games late at night in an overly enthusiastic manner. Police contacted the neighbor, who agreed to quiet down.
Police were called to a store parking lot where a fight had broken out between two people. Officers found two juveniles, who were hashing out ongoing issues. Both were referred to Washington County Juvenile Services for disorderly conduct.
Police were called after two parties engaged in a dispute over a vehicle purchase, calling multiple tow trucks to haul away the vehicle in question. The matter was determined to have originated in another jurisdiction and was civil in nature.
Friday, March 3
A driver was arrested for DUII after nearly colliding head-on with a patrol officer on Ash Street in the middle of the night. He was later found to have nearly three times the legal blood alcohol content.
A short while later, another driver was stopped for multiple traffic violations near the campus of Pacific University. Officers found her to be noticeably intoxicated. She, too, was arrested for DUII and had well over twice the legal BAC. Both were lodged at the jail.
A caller reported two subjects were attempting to steal a courtesy wheelchair from a local store but were intercepted by concerned citizens. The would-be thieves were gone upon police arrival.
A woman was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after she was spotted outside an apartment complex on Pacific Avenue. She was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported they were sent a check for $3,000 for the rights to use a photo the caller posted, then stated the caller needed to send $600 back due to overpayment. The $3,000 was a fake check, but the money the caller sent wasn’t. Police are investigating. Overpayment scams are becoming more prevalent, especially on social media, police warn.
Saturday, March 4
A caller reported they found an unknown woman inside their shed. She was gone prior to police arrival. However, officers located a woman matching the description a few blocks away. The woman admitted to entering the shed, stating she was just curious about its contents. She was arrested for trespassing and lodged at the jail.
Night shift officers stopped a vehicle for expired registration driving along Elm Street late at night. On contact, police found the driver noticeably intoxicated. He was arrested for DUII and later found to have more than three times the legal BAC.
Later in the evening, police arrested a second driver for DUII after their vehicle nearly collided with a patrol car on Main Street. Like the previous drunk driver, he was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
A caller reported seeing three adults, one of whom was carrying a child, yelling and sprinting down 19th Avenue. Police were unable to find anyone in the area matching the description.
Sunday, March 5
A rock was thrown through a residence’s kitchen window. Police are investigating the incident.
Police were called to a report of a physical altercation at an apartment complex in the middle of the night, during which one party allegedly struck another with a chair, causing injury. The instigator was arrested for assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and they were lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a MacBook and wallet were stolen from their vehicle overnight. Police are investigating.
Monday, March 6
A caller reported two juveniles were breaking a decorative water feature with a large pipe at the entrance to their neighborhood. Police located the duo and the remnants of a PVC pipe they had brought to the location, but they found no damage to the fountain. Parents were called and the youths were instructed to clean up their mess. Two toy replica semi-automatic handguns, likely ditched by the youths, were also located.
A caller reported their vehicle had been entered and the steering column damaged as if an attempt to steal the vehicle had been made. Police are investigating.
Police were summoned to assist in catching pet bunnies that had run loose in the middle of the night. Unfortunately, they were too quick for the officers.
Tuesday, March 7
A caller reported their soon-to-be-ex opened up numerous credit cards in their name.
A resident at a local care facility reported a former employee was at the location in the middle of the night and was not supposed to be there. Police contacted staff, who advised the individual in question was not at the location and that no such emergency occurred.
Wednesday, March 8
An officer stopped a man riding a moped without a license plate along Quince Street, only to find he had an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested and lodged. The moped was towed.
A caller reported they received a creepy phone call in the middle of the night with a caller ID listed as “Ghost Face.” Officers did some digging and found the call was likely a prank using a promotional stunt for the new “Scream” movie.
A caller reported receiving a hand written note in their mailbox advising them to text a phone number they did not recognize.
Thursday, March 9
A local convenience store reported a man was at the location snacking on food and drink for which he had not paid. On contact, the man admitted to taking the wares with no intention of paying. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Forest Grove police assisted Oregon State Police, as well as Washington County and Yamhill County deputies, in stopping a vehicle that was fleeing from a stop, heading northbound on Highway 47. The Forest Grove officers deployed stop sticks at the B Street intersection. While the spikes were effective in disabling the vehicle, it then slid head-on into an Oregon State Police trooper’s vehicle, which was fortunately unoccupied. The driver was arrested and lodged at the jail. The passenger was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A caller reported a pickup was driving slowly and suspiciously around the Forest Gale Heights neighborhood in the middle of the day, possibly stealing packages. Officers located the vehicle and found two individuals, who advised they were exploring the area and admiring the houses. No evidence of package or mail theft was found. No crime.