Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 21

Officers responded to a reported a brawl between two people at a local bar, allegedly over a patron wanting to change the music. One person literally knocked teeth out of the other’s face. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple facial fractures. The assailant was arrested and lodged at the jail on multiple charges.