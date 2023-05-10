Friday, April 21
Officers responded to a reported a brawl between two people at a local bar, allegedly over a patron wanting to change the music. One person literally knocked teeth out of the other’s face. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple facial fractures. The assailant was arrested and lodged at the jail on multiple charges.
A swing shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Pacific Avenue only to find the driver was not only under the influence of alcohol, but in violation of his probation by being so. He was arrested and lodged at the jail. The vehicle was towed.
A caller reported they were out cash after a click on a social media message allowed the sender access to the caller’s bank information linked to her social media account. Bank safeguards kicked in after the first $100 were drained. This is an example of a phishing scheme where fake links are sent in messages, texts, or emails, that redirect recipients to scammers.
Saturday, April 22
Night shift officers arrested a man for DUII, among other charges, after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car along Hawthorne. No injuries were reported. The driver was lodged at the jail and found to have more than twice the legal blood alcohol content.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute during which a man allegedly took a swing at another person and struck the family dog. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police responded to a report of an escalating argument turned into a food fight in the middle of the night. On arrival, police found the caller noticeably intoxicated and covered with late-night snacks, which the other party had unintentionally tossed while attempting to get the caller to leave. It was ultimately sorted out that no crimes had been committed. The parties were advised to leave each other alone.
Sunday, April 23
Officers responded to a report of a fentanyl overdose at a residence in the middle of the night. Narcan, an antidote to opioid overdose, was administered in multiple doses, which was successful in reviving the subject. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
A local store reported someone walked off with energy drinks and some personal hygiene products without paying. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area.
A caller reported two individuals walking down the street carrying a sizable amount of lumber. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Monday, April 24
Police responded to a location from which an incomplete 911 call had been placed, during which dispatchers could hear screaming. On arrival, officers found a heated argument between two people but no evidence of a crime. The pair agreed to separate for the night.
Police were called to check on a man after neighbors reported hearing yelling and banging around. On arrival, police found the man experiencing a medical emergency. He was transported to the hospital.
A caller reported a shoeless man stumbling down Pacific Avenue, barely able to hold himself up. Police found the man experiencing symptoms of extreme intoxication and unable to care for himself. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Tuesday, April 25
A local business reported a fight between multiple individuals outside an apartment complex in the middle of the night. On arrival, police found the dispute in question was multiple intoxicated individuals unsuccessfully attempting to assist a fellow reveler in putting his shoes on. One lone sober individual was located who escorted the sozzled party home.
A caller reported losing nearly $140,000 in a Bitcoin scam. An investigation is underway.
A caller, not to be confused with the Mike Tyson wannabe from April 21, reported he had punched a man square in the face during a bar fight earlier in the day and left the location without any further ado. On arrival, police found the man uninjured but also under the influence. He was unable to identify the victim, and no calls regarding this incident came in. He was assisted in getting home safely. Police were unable to determine if the alleged fight actually occurred.
Wednesday, April 26
Officers responded to a bus stop in the wee hours of the morning after receiving a report that a person was at the location attempting to break the shelter windows. Whoever they were, they were gone upon police arrival. Officers found no evidence of damage.
A caller reported a dog trapped inside a hot car near one of the local schools. Police were able to contact the owner, who advised they were regularly checking on the dog and had made accommodations to their car to keep the inside temperature reasonable. Officers determined there was no risk to the dog in this case. However, the Forest Grove Police Department strongly encourage pet owners to not leave pets in cars as we enter the summer months.
A driver reported a possible DUII heading into town from Highway 47 late at night. Officers caught up with the vehicle just as it was pulling up to the driver’s home and found the driver to be sober and not impaired. No crime.
Thursday, April 27
A caller reported he had a disagreement with a friend, who responded by swinging a 5-foot-long metal detector at him. The friend had since left upon police arrival to whereabouts unknown.
A caller reported their neighbor’s dogs had gotten out and that the animals, and their owners’ loud attempts to summon them back home, were disturbing the neighborhood. The dogs had returned home prior to police arrival. However, officers received a report from a different caller in the immediate vicinity about a boat parked for an excessive amount of time on the street. Officers sorted out that both calls were likely more about a longstanding beef between neighbors than a legitimate parking complaint. The boat owner was warned about storing their vessel on the street.
A caller reported they accidentally left their wallet on the bus and that his credit cards had been used to purchase multiple pies at a local pizzeria. An investigation is underway.