Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 7

A caller reported their ex recorded an argument on video and then shared it to the masses on social media. Police explained that the post was not criminal but discussed options such as reporting the post to the parent company.