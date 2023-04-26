Friday, April 7
A caller reported their ex recorded an argument on video and then shared it to the masses on social media. Police explained that the post was not criminal but discussed options such as reporting the post to the parent company.
A caller reported hearing a loud boom late at night and then seeing multiple people scatter. On investigation, police found pieces of a basketball that appeared to have burst, possibly related to a “challenge” that has circulated on social media. No signs of accelerants, explosives or the presumed pranksters were located.
Police were called after a vehicle was reported driving up onto the curb along Pacific Avenue. On arrival, the noticeably intoxicated driver informed police that he was in fact drunk and most definitely should not have been driving. He was arrested for DUII and later found to have more than twice the legal blood alcohol content.
Saturday, April 8
Police responded to a shopping center parking lot where a man was reportedly chasing people with an axe. Officers located the man and a hatchet behind a nearby business. He was arrested without incident and lodged at the jail on numerous charges.
Officers were assisting Washington County deputies in responding to a local store where a man walked off with several alcoholic beverages for which he neglected to pay. He was located boarding a nearby bus and subsequently arrested and lodged at the jail. While on the call, officers were passed by a vehicle traveling in excess of double the posted speed limit, which then crashed just moments later. Deputies arrested the uninjured driver for DUII and reckless driving.
Police returned to the same store later in the evening after a man left the location with a few hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise. Officers located the suspect and loot in the parking lot; he was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Sunday, April 9
A man flagged down a patrol officer to report a neighbor had pulled a gun on him. While taking the report, dispatch advised officers the neighbor had called in a disturbance with a weapon. Police sorted out the man had (admittedly) attempted to break down the neighbor’s door and threatened the neighbor with a sword, to which the neighbor then displayed a gun to scare the man off. Ultimately, the man was arrested and lodged at the jail for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Main Street after a caller reported someone walking through an apartment that was known to be vacant in the middle of the night. On arrival, officers found the alleged prowler in fact had permission to be at the location to do work on the unit. No crime.
A store reported a serial shoplifter who had been banned from the location had returned. He was gone upon police arrival. However, a man matching his description was reported passed out in front of a different shopping center. Police woke the man from an inebriated slumber and issued a citation for trespass. He moved along without incident.
Monday, April 10
Police were called to a domestic disturbance during which one party was throwing out another’s belongings down a stairwell. The other party thwarted an attempt to throw a crate of one-week-old puppies, prompting the individual to then assault the other. The suspect was gone upon police arrival but was later located and arrested. He was lodged at the jail on numerous charges.
An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration on Sunset Drive only to found the driver had a no-contact order with the passenger. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
A local coffee shop reported a man was harassing customers and blocking vehicles in the drive-thru. On arrival, police found the man actively trying to fight a juvenile across the street. After a short scuffle, he was arrested on multiple charges and lodged at the jail.
Tuesday, April 11
While on patrol, a swing shift officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near Sunset Drive. The driver elected to ignore the officer’s attempt to stop and instead blazed through a red light in an attempt to elude. Police successfully set out a spike strip, which caused the vehicle to stop near the railroad tracks on Oak Street. Four occupants fled the vehicle. Police set up a containment, deployed the drone unit, and successfully located the individual suspected of driving. He was arrested and lodged, and further found to be in possession of more than a pound of marijuana and a pistol believed to have been stolen.
Police received multiple reports regarding vehicle windows and windshields that had been either smashed out or shattered using marbles. Other area police agencies received similar reports over the last few weeks. Officers are investigating.
Wednesday, April 12
A caller reported the $1,200 windshield to his luxury sports car had been broken out. The projectile in question, however, was a rogue ball from a neighbor’s game of catch.
A caller reported she accidentally clipped a parked truck with her vehicle’s mirror. She was advised to return to the scene to exchange information with the other driver.
Officers arrested a man after he returned to a business from which he had been both banned and previously cited for trespass. Despite advising officers he had only returned in an attempt to apologize for the prior two offenses, he was given a courtesy ride to jail.
Thursday, April 13
A caller identifying themselves only as “Responsible Person” reported a dead squirrel in the lane of travel on Pacific Avenue. One ex-squirrel that was indeed passed on, no more and ceased to be was indeed located.
Police received multiple reports of vehicle break ins along 21st Avenue late at night. The suspect was located in the area and subsequently arrested and lodged at the jail for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and for violating his probation.
A night shift officer spotted a suspicious vehicle believed to be related to a robbery in Hillsboro parked along Hawthorne. Two individuals, one of whom had an outstanding felony warrant, were located nearby. Forest Grove police officers kept them company until Hillsboro officers could arrive to conduct their investigation, during which one individual was arrested on charges related to the robbery. The other individual was arrested by Forest Grove officers on the outstanding felony warrant.