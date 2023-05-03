Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 14

A caller reported a pair of possible porch pirates following a delivery driver in a residential neighborhood. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the duo but did find that none of the potential plunder had been disturbed. No crime.