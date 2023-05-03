Friday, April 14
A caller reported a pair of possible porch pirates following a delivery driver in a residential neighborhood. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the duo but did find that none of the potential plunder had been disturbed. No crime.
A caller reported a vehicle circling a local coffee stand in the middle of the night taking photos of the stand and surrounding businesses. Police were unable to find any vehicle during any of the extra patrols conducted during the night.
Night shift officers located a man known to have an outstanding warrant near Hawthorne Street. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Saturday, April 15
Police were called to a report of a physical altercation at an apartment. On arrival, police found the instigator noticeably intoxicated, which was a violation of his probation. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Dispatch advised they received a call from a man whose overconsumption of edibles was resulting in a serious case of “Code Brown.” On arrival, police and medical teams found the caller under the influence of both marijuana and alcohol; he was transported to the hospital just to be on the safe side.
Police were called to a report of a very large, loud party that was spilling onto Main Street in the middle of the night. Officers advised the hosts to turn it down and clear the street, which they initially agreed to do. Within minutes of police departure, however, the ruckus returned. Police, being the party poopers that we are, returned to the location and the event was subsequently concluded.
Sunday, April 16
Police are investigating after an individual changed security information on a former roommate’s video streaming and online shopping accounts, further accessing linked bank accounts. During the investigation, police made a visit to the suspect, only to find a man who had a court order not to be near the suspect was also at the location. Neither were keen on chatting. Officers returned with a search warrant, which spurred the male suspect to flee out a second-story window, leading to a foot pursuit. After the suspect refused to comply with commands to stop, police deployed a 40mm launcher; the impact of the sponge rounds subsequently halted the chase. The suspect was evaluated and cleared at the hospital, then transferred to the Washington County Jail, where he was lodged on numerous charges.
Police were called to an escalating domestic dispute that allegedly turned into a physical altercation. The instigator was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Officers responded to a report of an alcohol-fueled argument between multiple people late at night. On arrival, some of the involved parties had left the location. However, two noticeably intoxicated individuals returned to the location in their vehicle while officers were on scene. The driver was arrested for DUII.
Monday, April 17
A caller reported their vehicle had been followed, tailgated and harassed by a driver in a pickup for several miles while on their way into town. Police arranged to meet with the driver near Pacific University, where the pickup in question also stopped. The pickup driver stated they were upset on account of a traffic violation the other driver allegedly committed several blocks earlier. Police advised against this type of behavior in the future.
A caller reported the “check engine” light in their vehicle had illuminated, which they attributed to meddling neighbors, possibly in connection to a hack by YouTube into their cameras. Officers suggested she speak with a mechanic.
A caller reported they had locked their keys and dogs in their car, demanding an officer respond immediately and offering choice words to dispatchers upon suggestions they first try contacting a locksmith or roadside assistance. Upon officer arrival, the caller had made entry to their vehicle.
Tuesday, April 18
A swing shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation only to find the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
A local apartment complex reported multiple money orders had been stolen from a rent deposit box. Police are investigating.
Officers were called to check on an elderly woman who had fallen a few days prior and wasn’t feeling well. She was transported to the hospital on a peace officer hold.
Wednesday, April 19
A caller reported someone had scaled the outside of his apartment complex onto his third-story balcony and killed his plants.
A caller reported a vehicle parked suspiciously in the cemetery after dark. Officers contacted the driver, who had pulled over to use his phone.
A caller reported a suspicious man who appeared to be creeping around a house, possibly attempting to make entry. On contact, the man advised he was looking for his friend who lived at the location. Officers found nothing amiss and no signs of entry. No crime.
Thursday, April 20
Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex during which one individual attacked the other with a knife, causing injury. On arrival, the assailant admitted to stabbing the other and was arrested without incident. She was lodged at the jail on multiple charges.
A caller reported someone had parked in their assigned spot outside their apartment and appeared to be actively partaking in drugs. Officers contacted the individual and learned they were waiting for a friend to assist after their vehicle had broken down. No crime.