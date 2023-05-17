Friday, April 28
Officers responded to a report of a three-car traffic collision near Yew Street where one vehicle attempted to cross westbound traffic but got clipped in the rear, spinning it around. The driver subsequently mistook the gas for the brakes, accelerating into a third vehicle which had just left the auto body shop in the immediate vicinity. Roads were closed for some time while vehicles were towed due to damage. No injuries were reported.
A late-night caller reported a woman known to have an outstanding felony warrant was at their location. On police arrival, the woman bailed out of the back of the house and fled on foot. After setting up containment and a K-9 track, police located the woman hiding in the local bowling alley. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Officers responded to a multi-unit residence where two housemates got into a physical altercation late at night. The instigator was arrested for harassment, as well as violating his probation. He was lodged at the jail.
Saturday, April 29
A caller reported they observed multiple individuals stealing packages outside his apartment complex. On arrival, police found the caller noticeably intoxicated. He further advised he hadn’t actually seen any deliveries, packages or thieves, let alone package thefts. No crime.
Police received multiple calls about an overly enthusiastic solicitor was making neighborhood residents uncomfortable and was refusing to provide any identification or proof they were from a legitimate business. Officers contacted the individual mid-sales pitch and found they were not in possession of a license or ID. Police advised they could no longer proceed until the required paperwork was procured.
Officers responded to a location from which an incomplete 911 call was placed, during which a caller advised they had been assaulted but promptly hung up. On arrival, police found the caller both heavily intoxicated and bleeding from multiple superficial wounds, which they were unable to explain. He was transported to the hospital; police are investigating.
A late-night caller reported a vehicle crashed into his parked cars and then into his garage. The driver was located and found to be noticeably intoxicated. The vehicle was towed, no injuries were reported, damage was minimal, and the driver was arrested for DUII.
Sunday, April 30
A driver reported they were following what appeared to be a drunk driver into town along Pacific Avenue late at night after witnessing the vehicle blow through a red light and swerve over the lines. Officers located and stopped the car to find an inattentive but sober driver. Police remind drivers that distracted driving is just as dangerous as driving under the influence — keep your eyes on the road.
Police responded to a location on B Street from which an incomplete 911 call had been placed, during which dispatchers could hear yelling and screaming. On arrival, officers found a group of kids playing and what was likely an accidental 911 pocket dial.
A local medical facility reported two individuals were causing a nuisance after they were denied access to a restroom that was expressly not for public use. Police contacted the pair, with whom officers are well acquainted, and strongly admonished them to stay away from the property.
Monday, May 1
Police are investigating after an unknown suspect went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.
Employees at a local hotel reported a couple arguing in the lobby first thing in the morning, causing a scene. One party was gone prior to police arrival. However, officers sorted out that an altercation over one individual hogging the pillows the night before had now spilled into the morning hours. It was determined the literal pillow fight was not criminal.
A local store reported a man walked off with multiple items of clothing he neglected to pay for. Police located the man in the immediate vicinity; he was arrested and lodged for theft.
Tuesday, May 2
Police responded to a local shopping center where two men reportedly were seen trying door handles in the parking lot late at night. Police contacted two individuals in the area but were unable to prove they were casing cars. They were asked to leave the private lot and discouraged from returning.
Officers arrested a man after instigating an alcohol-fueled argument turned into a physical altercation. He was lodged at the jail.
A caller reported a verbal argument between roommates over video games had occurred four days prior.
A man called police to file a report about a false report allegedly made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture following an incident at the office in Hillsboro. He was advised to call the Hillsboro Police Department.
Wednesday, May 3
A caller reported two women passing by stopped in front of her house to pet the caller’s cat, then put it in what appeared to be a pet carrier and walked off. The victim, a 10-year-old female black cat named Nickle the Pickle, eventually made her way back to her humans, but the catnabbers have not yet been identified.
A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Mountain View Lane and Pacific Avenue only to find the driver had an outstanding felony warrant. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Thursday, May 4
Officers arrested a man on multiple charges after he struck another man with a baseball bat, causing injury, following a fight outside a local store. He was lodged at the jail.
A community member came into the police station to report they struck up a conversation with another person while out shopping, who, during the course of their chit-chat, casually mentioned knowing the location of a human pelvis and femur just outside of town. The name and address of the knowledgeable individual was not identified, let alone the location of said remains.
Police were called to a local apartment complex where a man was reportedly throwing objects, running in and out of his unit, and otherwise causing a temper tantrum. On arrival, police found the man was expressing his frustration about being evicted. Officers offered to help him move his items, but he declined assistance.