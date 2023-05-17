Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, April 28

Officers responded to a report of a three-car traffic collision near Yew Street where one vehicle attempted to cross westbound traffic but got clipped in the rear, spinning it around. The driver subsequently mistook the gas for the brakes, accelerating into a third vehicle which had just left the auto body shop in the immediate vicinity. Roads were closed for some time while vehicles were towed due to damage. No injuries were reported.