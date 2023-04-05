Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, March 17

Police responded to a report of a fentanyl overdose in a neighborhood residence. On arrival, the individual was not responsive. Officers administered naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose, and the individual regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital. Officers also seized a small quantity of powdered fentanyl for destruction.