Friday, March 31
Police responded to a local hotel from which two incomplete 911 calls originated in the middle of the night. The front desk was unable to determine which room the call came from; officers patrolled the halls but did not hear or see anything to suggest an emergency.
Police were called to check on a possible “slumper” in the driver’s seat of an idling car parked outside a shopping center in the morning hours. Officers contacted the man, who advised he was fine, just really tired, and had dozed off after parking. He was advised not to drive until more fully awake.
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Drive only to find the driver had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Saturday, April 1
Police responded to a store parking lot after a car was observed blowing through two red lights, jumping a curb, and circling parked cars. On contact, police found the driver exhibiting signs of drug use, to which he then admitted. He was arrested for DUII and lodged at the jail.
Officers are investigating after multiple swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti were painted around a school.
Night shift officers responded to a rollover crash reported at 23rd Avenue and Hawthorne. On arrival, the driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for DUII. He was lodged at the jail. Two additional DUII arrests were made during the same shift.
Sunday, April 2
A man called police to express his displeasure about his roommate regularly inviting a female acquaintance over to their shared apartment. Officers explained that this is a civil matter and to consider speaking with his landlord if he had ongoing concerns.
Officers were called to check on a man inside a parked moving truck who appeared to be experiencing signs of a drug overdose. Police found that while he was under the influence, he was not in need of emergency care. Officers contacted the man’s father, who arrived to take the man home. While leaving in the moving truck, however, the dad accidentally struck another car, causing damage. No crime, however insurance information was exchanged.
Monday, April 3
Police responded to a local restaurant where a customer had collapsed after leaving the building. Officers administered CPR until medics arrived; she was transported to the hospital.
A swing shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on David Hill Road and found the driver’s license had been revoked. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police were called to break up an escalating argument, nearly turned fight, between a man and woman in the general vicinity of a local shopping center. Though it toed the line of disorderly conduct, officers were able to separate the pair and admonished both to give each other space, which they agreed to do.
Tuesday, April 4
Officers responded to a verbal altercation between two people at a local hotel. Police found no evidence of a crime, but did find one of the individuals had an outstanding warrant from another county. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Police responded to two separate but simultaneous CPR calls during day shift. One of the individuals regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital; unfortunately, all CPR and AED attempts were unsuccessful for the other individual.
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a local apartment complex late at night. On arrival, police found a couple emotionally processing the recent death of a loved one. Officers provided resources and arranged for a visit from the chaplain.
Wednesday, April 5
A caller reported finding a pistol on the side of the road, adding that he kicked it in an effort to determine if it was real. Officers responded and found the firearm had been reported stolen out of another county. The piece was taken for safekeeping. Police strongly advise against kicking firearms, real or otherwise, especially when unsecured in a public space.
A caller reported their upstairs neighbors were talking and walking loudly at night. Officers contacted the residents, who agreed to keep it down.
Police were called to check on an elderly woman who returned to her care facility with a cut on her head. A short investigation revealed she had tripped exiting her vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation. No crime.
Thursday, April 6
A caller reported a man loitering outside an apartment complex for several hours, despite being asked to leave. On arrival, officers found the man had multiple outstanding warrants as well as a sizeable amount of methamphetamine. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
A man called police to report a fast food restaurant messed up his order (twice) and were now rudely refusing to give him his money back. Staff and witnesses offered a slightly different version of events, entailing the man’s belligerent response. Officers stood by as the $7.18 purchase was refunded, then formally trespassed the individual from the location on account of his behavior toward staff and fellow diners.
A swing shift officer spotted a man known to have an outstanding felony warrant outside a local store. He was arrested and lodged. Upon return from the jail, the same officer immediately came upon another man with outstanding felony warrant standing in the middle of the street. He, too, was arrested, and lodged.
Officers came across a vehicle parked haphazardly, facing the wrong way on Pacific Avenue. The driver was recognized as a man reported missing and endangered out of Hillsboro due to memory and medical issues. He was evaluated by medical and reconnected with family to return home safe and sound.