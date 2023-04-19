Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, March 31

Police responded to a local hotel from which two incomplete 911 calls originated in the middle of the night. The front desk was unable to determine which room the call came from; officers patrolled the halls but did not hear or see anything to suggest an emergency.