Friday, March 24
Police are investigating after an apartment window was shot out with a BB gun.
Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a possible DUII. On arrival, police found the vehicle had jumped the sidewalk and collided with a vehicle stopped at a stop sign. The at-fault driver admitted to doing whippets, or nitrous oxide, in the car before driving. However, they passed field sobriety tests and were found not to be impaired. The driver was released with heavy citations for reckless driving, criminal mischief and reckless endangering. One vehicle was towed.
A convenience store clerk reported he was nearly run over by a shoplifter after he attempted to get the alleged thief’s license plate. The car was gone upon police arrival, and the clerk was not injured. Police are investigating.
Saturday, March 25
A caller reported a suspicious person walking along Yew Street with what appeared to be a rifle. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
A gas station reported a vehicle backed into an air compressor and drove off without stopping. Very minimal damage was found, and the equipment still functioned. Police were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Sunday, March 26
A night shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Elm Street, only to find the driver was noticeably impaired. He was arrested and lodged at the jail for DUII.
Officers located a man known to have an outstanding warrant outside a local store. He was arrested.
Police were called to check on two separate individuals who were experiencing mental health emergencies. In both cases, the individuals were taken into custody on peace officer holds and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Monday, March 27
A citizen came into the Forest Grove Police Department lobby to report that they had been harassed when attempting to have a civil conversation with the owner of a local club. On investigation, police learned the individual had come in before the establishment had opened, was asked to leave, and responded by offering heated, choice and not-very-nice words to the owner. Police found none of the actions were criminal.
A caller reported a window on their vehicle had been smashed out, possibly in connection to displaying a Black Lives Matter bumper sticker. Officers found no evidence the smash was due to an attempted entry or robbery. Police are continuing to investigate.
A swing shift officer spotted a vehicle known to be owned by a man with an outstanding warrant driving down Pacific Avenue. On stopping the vehicle, police found the driver was not the registered owner/wanted individual. During the stop, however, a second vehicle pulled up driven by the individual with the warrant. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.
Tuesday, March 28
Night shift officers responded to a report of two people screaming in the middle of the street on Gales Way. On contact, officers found an escalating dispute between two men, one of whom had a fresh injury. Police were unable to establish if an assault had in fact occurred. He was treated for the injury, and both parties agreed to leave each other alone.
A caller reported they sent money for a deposit on a rental unit in Mexico but had to cancel their plans, and the property owner was refusing to send back the deposit. Officers determined no fraud had occurred and that the deposit was simply non-refundable. No crime.
Wednesday, March 29
A grocery store reported a man walked out with a cart full of groceries late at night, loaded up the car and drove off. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area matching the description but continue to investigate.
A night security guard at a local establishment reported a couple engaged in some enthusiastic copulating in a parked vehicle. The passionate pair were gone upon police arrival.
A night shift officer checked on a suspicious vehicle on the side of the highway and located a woman in the driver seat demonstrating signs of opioid overdose. With the vehicle locked and the woman non-responsive, officers broke out a window to administer aid. Upon regaining consciousness, the woman was evaluated and eventually cleared by medical personnel.
Police are investigating after multiple oxygen tanks and a torch were stolen from a business.
Thursday, March 30
Police are on the hunt for a skateboarding cowboy after a wide-brimmed hat, board and pay stubs were taken from an unlocked car on Pacific Avenue overnight. The Forest Grove Police Department strongly advises you to never leave sensitive information in your vehicle and to lock it when not in use.
Police are investigating after a caller reported someone was putting drugs in their drinks over the course of a couple of days.
A store reported an unruly customer making vulgar comments and gestures. He was assisted in finding his way out and subsequently trespassed from the location.