Friday, March 10
Police were called to a report of a suspicious man attempting to break into a vehicle along Main Street in the middle of the afternoon. On contact, police confirmed the man was authorized to use the vehicle but had locked the keys inside. No crime.
A caller reported a man was creatively expressing himself via spray paint on a sidewalk and building on 26th Avenue. Police contacted the individual, who admitted to causing the damage on account of being bored. He was issued a hefty citation for criminal mischief.
A caller reported a noticeably intoxicated woman was attempting to leave a local restaurant in her vehicle. Officers arrived prior to her leaving and provided a lengthy admonition against taking the wheel. She agreed to find another arrangement.
Saturday, March 11
Officers were called to check on a man seen walking around a store parking lot with his trousers down and clearly going commando. The man was located and subsequently arrested for trespass, as he had been barred from returning to that location, which was also a violation of his probation. He was lodged at the jail.
A patrol officer stopped a subject, known to be on probation for burglary, exhibiting signs of drug use and attempting to enter a house on Maple Street. They were arrested for violating their probation and lodged at the jail.
Officers responded to a report of an escalating altercation between two people at an apartment complex. On arrival, officers found one person had thrown a perfume bottle at another, causing injury. The fragrance flinger was arrested and lodged.
Sunday, March 12
A patrol officer stopped a vehicle missing its license plates. A quick search revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Washington state, and further investigation resulted in the driver’s arrest. He was lodged at the jail
Officers intercepted a vehicle that was reported driving erratically into town from Cornelius. On stopping the car near a convenience store, police found the driver noticeably intoxicated. He was arrested, lodged, and later found to have more than twice the legal blood alcohol content.
Officers were called to check on a man at a local bus stop who was showing signs of intoxication. On contact, police found the man oriented to time and place, able to have a reasonable conversation, and aware of where he was going and how he was getting there. He hopped on the bus without incident.
Monday, March 13
A caller reported their teenage offspring stole his credit card in order to make purchases on a gaming system. The youth was referred to juvenile services.
A caller reported they had an argument with their significant other. Police determined the heated disagreement was not criminal but did find the caller had multiple outstanding warrants. She was arrested.
A local business reported a presumably unhappy customer was leaving harassing messages at multiple different dining establishments with the same allegation of hair in food.
A resident at a care home requested police assistance after they received an important phone call, but were unable to read any of the caller information due to being visually impaired. Police contacted the home’s staff and arranged for someone to assist the resident.
Tuesday, March 14
Nearly $4,000 worth of merchandise, electronics, tools, cash and more was stolen out of multiple unlocked vehicles in different neighborhoods overnight. The Forest Grove Police Department reminds residents to always lock your vehicle when not in use, especially overnight.
A caller reported a neighboring child was seen on their doorbell camera partaking in some porch piracy. Officers contacted the youth in question and discussed making better choices. The package was returned.
Officers were called to check on an individual seen laying face down on the street near 19th Avenue and Main Street. On contact, the individual advised they were experiencing "malaise" and requested to be transported to a hospital.
Wednesday, March 15
A caller reported seeing stickers shaped like blood splotches and red lettering spelling “help” in a building window. Officers were unable to contact residents but found no evidence of anything criminal afoot.
Officers arrested a man after he threatened and struck a woman with a cane. He was lodged at the jail.
A patrol officer spotted a vehicle that had fled from a Washington County deputy shortly before, now making its way down Thatcher Road. Officers followed at a distance until the vehicle parked several blocks away. The driver subsequently fled on foot. A K-9 unit was deployed and containment set up. The suspect was eventually located and subsequently arrested and lodged at the jail on numerous charges.
Thursday, March 16
Police were called to an escalating, heated verbal dispute on Elm Street in the middle of the night. Officers sorted out that one of the individuals swiped another individual’s vehicle while attempting to parallel park. Damage was minimal. Police facilitated the exchange of insurance information.
A caller reported a man was on the street staring at a pallet of concrete in a manner the caller found concerning. Officers were unable to locate the man and found no evidence anything had been stolen.
Police were called to investigate the theft of multiple firearms only to find the alleged theft was in fact the caller being unhappy with a series of gifting and regifting of the guns in question. No crime.