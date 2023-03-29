Editor's Note

Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments.

The weekly availability of logs usually depends on what police departments are able to provide prior to publication.

All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, March 10

Police were called to a report of a suspicious man attempting to break into a vehicle along Main Street in the middle of the afternoon. On contact, police confirmed the man was authorized to use the vehicle but had locked the keys inside. No crime.