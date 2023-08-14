Firefighters determined that the flames of a house fire Monday, Aug. 14, in Forest Grove were in "several void spaces and attic areas," prompting fire personnel to use saws from the inside and outside of the house to access the flames.
At 9:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Mountain View Lane. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof vents of the home.
Courtesy photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
A house fire Monday morning, Aug. 14, was upgraded to a second alarm due to complex conditions and high temperatures.
