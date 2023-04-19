Hagg Lake boat

A vehicle was reportedly found after driving into Henry Hagg Lake on Wednesday, April 19.

 Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Crews searching Henry Hagg Lake located a sunken vehicle after a report of a car driving into the water, Washington County officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon, April 19, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were searching after the report came in that a car with one occupant drove into the lake.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you