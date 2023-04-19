featured breaking Recovery mission underway after car found in Hagg Lake Andrew Foran Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A vehicle was reportedly found after driving into Henry Hagg Lake on Wednesday, April 19. Courtesy Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews searching Henry Hagg Lake located a sunken vehicle after a report of a car driving into the water, Washington County officials said.On Wednesday afternoon, April 19, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were searching after the report came in that a car with one occupant drove into the lake.The Gaston Fire District ultimately located the vehicle and a recovery is underway, the Sheriff’s Office said at about 3:40 p.m.KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story on KOIN's website. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hagg Lake Recovery Car Wcso Locations Gaston Recommended for you Local Events