Three people were reportedly hospitalized after a fire broke out Friday afternoon, May 19, at a house in Forest Grove.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Saturday, May 20, that an occupant and two neighbors of the house on Hillcrest Way were taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” after fire personnel evaluated them at the scene.

Tags

Locations

Editor

"I was born in Hillsboro, grew up in Cedar Mill and live in Beaverton. To me, Washington County is home. That's why I am passionate about serving and informing the residents of Portland's Westside. There are rich and meaningful stories to tell in communities like Forest Grove, Tualatin, Sherwood, Banks and Garden Home. Things happen here every day that make a real difference in people's lives. As editor-in-chief, it's my mission to ensure residents of Washington County have access to fair-minded, carefully reported news you can trust — because as a longtime resident myself, I know firsthand just how important that is."

Recommended for you