A fire that damaged a house on Hillcrest Way in Forest Grove is believed to have started Friday, May 19, on the outside of the home’s entryway.
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Firefighters reportedly pulled down sections of ceiling inside a burning home on Hillcrest Way in Forest Grove to battle a fire that had spread into the attic Friday, May 19.
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Courtesy Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Three people were reportedly hospitalized after a fire broke out Friday afternoon, May 19, at a house in Forest Grove.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Saturday, May 20, that an occupant and two neighbors of the house on Hillcrest Way were taken to the hospital “as a precaution,” after fire personnel evaluated them at the scene.
