A 33-year-old woman died after the vehicle she was driving went down an embankment along U.S. Highway 26 in western Washington County this past weekend, according to Oregon State Police.
Police said Rebecca Barnett of Portland was pronounced dead at the scene after the Jeep Cherokee left the highway near where it intersects Northwest Timber Road, rolling several times and striking trees on the north side of the roadway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, May 14.
Two passengers in the vehicle, both children, were hospitalized with what police characterized as minor injuries. Their ages have not been released.
It’s unclear why Barnett, who was reportedly driving westbound on Highway 26 prior to crashing, went off the road.
The Banks Fire District, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police at the scene.
