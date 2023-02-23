TriMet bus stuck

Snowy road conditions prevented TriMet buses from traveling on Southwest Boones Ferry Road in Tualatin earlier Thursday morning. 

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

In the aftermath of one of the largest snowstorms in Portland’s history, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is doing all it can to “untangle” the treacherous highway and road conditions around the Metro area, according to ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton.

The snowstorm — which resulted in a whopping 10.8 inches in Portland in less than 24 hours — massively surpassed both ODOT’s and the National Weather Forecast Office’s weather and road predictions late yesterday afternoon.

Tags

Reporter

"I have been passionate about journalism since I was a teenager. In high school I wrote stories for our yearbook and found I really enjoyed seeking out and showcasing the stories that usually go untold. Community journalism satisfies me in the same way. I firmly believe that without local newspapers, so many profound and impactful stories would be lost."

Recommended for you