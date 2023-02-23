In the aftermath of one of the largest snowstorms in Portland’s history, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is doing all it can to “untangle” the treacherous highway and road conditions around the Metro area, according to ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton.
The snowstorm — which resulted in a whopping 10.8 inches in Portland in less than 24 hours — massively surpassed both ODOT’s and the National Weather Forecast Office’s weather and road predictions late yesterday afternoon.
Both entities expected just a few inches of snow overnight across the surrounding Portland areas and for any precipitation to peter out around 9 a.m. Thursday. And although both entities predicted correctly that the highest hit areas would be Portland and areas in higher elevations, officials’ primary concern had been ice and high winds, not heavy snow.
As a result of the unforeseen weather, many drivers braving roads and highways in and around Portland have faced hours-long delays, with some people reportedly remaining stuck in their vehicles for half a day or more, waiting to be rescued. Some vehicles were even abandoned.
Hamilton said ODOT has been working to get vehicles moving again so that crews can continue to plow and de-ice the roadways.
Although Hamilton said ODOT does not yet know when roads will be cleared, workers are in a better position now that it’s brighter outside and snow is dialing down.
“We’re getting a better handle on what’s going on,” he said, adding that crews from Central Oregon have started to help with the process.
“We’re getting to these problems as soon as we can,” Hamilton said. “We hope temperatures go above freezing. That’s the best winter storm treatment — sunshine and above 40 degrees.”
Until then, he recommended people “stay home and stay safe.”
“Give us a chance to get the roads clear,” Hamilton said.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-teens in the Portland Metro area this evening, effectively breaking many city records for specific days of the year, NWS forecaster Colby Neuman reported.
“It’s unusually cold, especially for late February,” he said, particularly for Hillsboro and the Portland Airport.
Low temperatures also mean any snow or ice that melted in the afternoon sunshine will begin to refreeze by 6 p.m. tonight and, after some thawing mid-afternoon tomorrow, again that evening.
Although the forecast for Saturday is still uncertain, Neuman said the Metro area might see a mixture of rain and snow throughout the day.
“Temperatures will for sure increase on Sunday,” he said, adding that any remaining snow is expected to “melt in earnest.”
Residents in the Coast Range, however, will likely see more snow even on Sunday, especially on Highway 6 or 26 toward the coast.
As to whether driving will be safe this weekend, Neuman said “safe” is a relative term, but that if people decide to brave roads and highways, they should take precautions such as utilizing vehicles with four-wheel drive or chains.
