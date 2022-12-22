Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners.
Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the urban growth boundary Metro administers by approximately 350 acres in Tigard to allow construction to begin in River Terrace 2.0, the next phase of the River Terrace development in the area of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road (Highway 210) and Roy Rogers Road.
The Metro Council will also consider removing an equivalent amount of land not yet ready for development from the UGB in Clackamas County. One parcel is the area where the City of Damascus has disincorporated. The other is adjacent to the northeast part of Oregon City.
The Clackamas board objected to the proposed exchange in a letter to Metro on Nov. 2. The letter, signed by Chair Tootie Smith on behalf of the board, argued her county needs land for economic development but is getting nothing out of the deal.
“Clackamas County is not willing to be a donor county while other jurisdictions expand their housing and jobs lands inventory at the sacrifice of Clackamas’ great land base,” Smith wrote.
The letter demanded that Metro halt the exchange, fund a study to identify key employment and industrial land in the Clackamas County, and reform the UGB management system.
“We propose that Metro Council take the time needed to do the appropriate system-wide analysis and public engagement regarding our region’s land availability needs and delay the land exchange decision until after this analysis has been completed. A comprehensive approach, supported by Clackamas County and the region, must be developed,” the letter said.
Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer sent a separate Nov. 8 letter to Metro that said she does not oppose the land exchange.
Metro President Lynn Peterson pushed back against the demands in Smith’s letter in a Nov. 7 reply. She said the exchange will speed up the construction of desperately needed additional residential construction in the region that is facing a housing shortage contributing to the homeless crisis.
River Terrace 2.0 is planned to include a mix of housing, including single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters, courtyard units, rowhouses and accessory dwelling units, according to the ordinance to be considered by the council.
“At its core, this UGB land exchange is about finding ways to advance the development of housing in our region. In Tigard, we see a city that has done that groundwork. Through planning, partnership with governments and housing developers, and investments in infrastructure, they appear ready to produce homes and help chip away at our region’s housing shortage,” Peterson wrote.
Clackamas County cities slow to apply
Peterson also faulted the cities in Clackamas County for not requesting UGB expansions to accommodate more housing in recent years.
Since 2011, Metro has approved requested UGB expansions in Beaverton, Hillsboro, King City and Tigard to allow the construction of thousands of new homes.
But the only city in Clackamas County to request and receive such an expansion is Wilsonville, Peterson noted.
While signaling the exchange will be approved, Peterson acknowledged that more needs to be done to redevelop land in Clackamas County and offered her government’s help.
“We would strongly support providing assistance to cities within Clackamas, and to the county, to plan for future growth,” Peterson wrote.
But in her letter, Smith also asked Metro to provide critical infrastructure to areas near Happy Valley where planned development is stalled because of infrastructure constraints.
Peterson did not directly that situation in her reply but said, “In our council work sessions, we heard from industry, developers, and local governments such as Happy Valley about the challenges — transportation and beyond — that we face in getting lands in the region permit-ready.”
In her letter, Fischer agreed that Metro can legally approve the land exchange. She said that creating additional housing is a critical need.
“Our region cannot wait for the development of housing. We have a serious need to build units to relieve the pressure created by a lack of supply which will help us not only with housing costs but also result in helping us meet our goal of reducing homelessness. It is with this priority that I do not support the majority of the Clackamas County Commission’s request to stall the proposed land exchange,” Fischer wrote.
Metro has set two town halls and a public hearing before the vote. The first town hall is in Clackamas County on Jan. 4. The second is online on Jan. 5.
The hearing is Jan. 19.
Details and additional information is available on Metro’s website at oregonmetro.gov/public-projects/tigard-river-terrace-urban-growth-boundary-exchange.
Washington County cities push for growth
Under Oregon’s land use planning laws, Metro administers the urban growth boundary within which development is allowed. There is no doubt that cities in Washington County have been the most aggressive when it comes to requesting UGB expansions to create more housing.
In 2009, the Metro Council adopted an Urban Growth Report that indicated the existing UGB would not provide enough capacity for expected growth over the next 20 years, as required by Oregon law.
Two years later, the council approved the following three large requested expansions in the county where construction is currently underway:
- South Hillsboro: 1,063 acres south of Hillsboro, in the vicinity of Southwest 229th Avenue and Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway, to accommodate approximately 10,776 new housing units.
- South Cooper Mountain: 543 acres west of Beaverton, in the vicinity of Southwest 175th Avenue and Scholls Ferry Road, for a minimum of 4,651 new housing units.
- Roy Rogers West: 49 acres west of Tigard, east of Southwest Roy Rogers Road and south of Bull Mountain Road, for new residential development including River Terrace.
The council reformed the management system in 2014 by designating urban reserves where development could be expected within 50 years and rural reserves which would be protected from urbanization for 50 years.
Cities that want to grow can now apply to Metro for a UGB expansion into an adjacent urban reserve by submitting a concept plan that illustrates the proposed development.
If approved by the Metro Council, cities must complete and adopt more detailed comprehensive plans for the development before proceeding.
Once again, Washington County cities have requested the most expansions. In 2018, the council approved three following expansions pending the completion of their comprehensive plans:
- Witch Hazel: 150-acre expansion near Witch Hazel Road will in Hillsboro that will add at least 850 homes.
- Middle Cooper Mountain: 1,232-acre expansion on the southwest side of Cooper Mountain for 3,760 homes.
- Kingston Terrace: 528-acre expansion in King City, marking the first large-scale development there in decades.
Such expansions are normally considered only every six years. But Tigard is ready to proceed with River Terrace 2.0 and has requested the mid-cycle expansion now being considered by Metro. The proposed land exchange is necessary to complete without increasing the overall size of the area within the UGB.
Other large developments are either nearing completion or in the planning process within the existing UGB in Washington County. They include large apartments near The Round and at the former K-Mart called the West End District in Beaverton, and the 133-acre Laurel Woods development in Cornelius.