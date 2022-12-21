Members of the Rotary Club of Forest Grove partnered with the Forest Grove High School Food Pantry to provide 100 families with holiday food boxes through the club's annual "Hope for the Holidays" service project.
Bryce Baker (left) and Russ Peters, members of the Rotary Club of Forest Grove, unload numerous bags of potatoes during the club's "Hope for the Holidays" service project, which was done in conjunction with the Forest Grove High School food pantry.
Courtesy Photo: Rotary Club of Forest Grove
The Forest Grove High School food pantry and the Rotary Club of Forest Grove partnered to deliver food boxes to 100 families in time for the holidays.
“Giving of our time and treasure to help others is the best part of the holiday season," Rotary Club of Forest Grove President Janet Peters said.
Jim’s Supermarket in Banks donated 330 pounds of apples to the effort, while Columbia Empire Farms provided hams. The distribution took place Friday, Dec. 16.
The Forest Grove High food pantry, housed in a converted storage facility on campus, typically reaches 60 to 80 families per week, according to assistant principal Brian Burke. Each week different student groups and teams alternate organizing the shelves. The Oregon Food Bank estimates 1.5 million people will have visited the state's food banks and pantries by the end of the year, compared to 1.7 million people in 2020. According to Feeding America, a national network of food banks, 34 million Americans — including 9 million children — face food insecurity, and some nine in 10 food banks have reported increased or sustained high levels of need in recent months.
The rotary club, which calls its annual service project "Hope for the Holidays," is also using leftover donations to purchase cleaning and personal hygiene products not typically available through food banks. The high school food pantry, open on a first-come, first-served basis on Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on school days, has a list online of popular items to donate.